Libertadores 2020 poderá ter estrela ex-Real Madrid; atleta negocia com o Olimpia

Big  in Paraguay: former Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid & Spurs FW Emmanuel Adebayor will head off to Paraguay to play for Olimpia as they look to go all out in the Libertadores.

The Togolese will reunite with his former City teammate & captain of Olimpia, Roque Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/Z5OLThb2MR

