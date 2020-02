Rainha Marta é homenageada por escola de samba no Rio; tributo repercute mundialmente

️ “I’m incredibly emotional. I had to hold myself back from crying many times to prevent spoiling my makeup!”

 Marta, accompanied by her mother, @Toni_Deion & Pia Sundhage, was honoured by a samba school at the Rio carnival

The ⚽️ world is so proud of our queen!

 Reuters pic.twitter.com/x6yedq7JFg

— FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 23, 2020