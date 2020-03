Ex-Liverpool é punido por 4 meses por envolvimento com apostas

Daniel Sturridge

Occupation: Footballer

Offence: Breached gambling rules.

Penalty: 4 months ban + £150,000 fine.

Kiko Casilla

Occupation: Footballer

Offence: Racism.

Penalty: 8 games ban + £60,000 fine

Can someone explain this to me? pic.twitter.com/TEtDYcoTun

