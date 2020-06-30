30 expressões idiomáticas em inglês para você usar – Notícias Concursos

|To see eye to eye.
|Concordar.
|My boss and I never see eye to eye. (Meu chefe e eu nunca concordamos.)
|Once in a blue moon.
|Raramente.
|She visits him once in a blue moon. (Ela raramente o visita.)
|To be a piece of cake.
|Ser fácil (algo).
|The test was a piece of cake. (O teste foi fácil.)
|To let the cat out of the bag.
|Deixar escapulir (uma informação).
|Although he asked her to keep the secret, she left the cat out the bag while talking to her sister. (Apesar de ele ter pedido a ela para guardar segredo, ela deixou escapulir enquanto falava com a irmã.)
|Break a leg!
|Boa sorte!
|Break a leg, Adam! I am sure the play will be awesome! (Boa sorte, Adam! Tenho certeza de que a peça será ótima!)
|To be raining dogs and cats.
|Estar chovendo canivetes.
|We didn’t go to the beach because it was raining dogs and cats. (Não fomos à praia pois estava chovendo canivetes.)
|Cross my heart!
|Juro por Deus!
|I didn’t know anything, cross my heart! (Eu não sabia de nada, juro por Deus!)
|Never mind!
|Deixa pra lá!
|Never mind, I’ll buy a new one. (Deixa pra lá, vou comprar um novo.)
|Better late than ever.
|Antes tarde do que nunca.
|I know I am late, but better late than never. (Sei que estou atrasada, mas antes tarde do que nunca.)
|To make a long story short.
|Resumir (algo).
|Well, to make a long story short, she accepted it. (Bem, para resumir, ela aceitou.)
|Once and for all.
|De uma vez por todas.
|I told her to stop doing that once and for all. (Eu disse a ela para parar de fazer aquilo de uma vez por todas.)
|It’s up to you.
|Você é que sabe.
|I think you should talk to them, but it’s up to you. (Eu acho que você deveria falar com eles, mas você é que sabe.)
|Take your time.
|Sem pressa.
|You don’t need to hurry, take your time. (Não precisa correr, sem pressa.)
|So far, so good.
|Até agora tudo bem.
|Regarding the project, so far, so good. (Em relação ao projeto, até agora tudo bem.)
|It’s none of your business!
|Não é da sua conta!
|She will keep the dog and it’s none of your business! (Ela vai ficar com o cachorro e isso não é da sua conta!)
|How come?
|Como assim?
|How come his father did not go to his graduation? (Como assim o pai dele não foi na formatura dele?)
|It never hurts to ask.
|Perguntar não ofende.
|I will talk to her. It never hurts to ask. (Vou conversar com ela. Perguntar não ofende.)
|Jack-of-all-trades.
|Pau pra toda obra.
|Call him if you need any help. He’s a Jack-of-all-trades. (Liga para ele se você precisar de ajuda. Ele é pau pra toda obra.)
|My lips are sealed.
|Minha boca é um túmulo
|Relax. My lips are sealed. (Relaxa. Minha boca é um túmulo.)
|To be on the same page.
|Estar de acordo.
|The lawyers are not on the same page. (Os advogados não estão de acordo.)
|Over my dead body!
|Só por cima do meu cadáver!
|My son will only travel by himself over my dead body! (Meu filho só vai viajar sozinho por cima do meu cadáver!)
|That will teach you!
|Bem feito!
|We told you not to mess with him. That will teach you! (Nós te dissemos para não mexer com ele. Bem feito!)
|There is no accounting for taste.
|Gosto não se discute.
|She loves working during the weekend. Well, there is no accounting for taste. (Ela adora trabalhar aos fins de semana. Bem, gosto não se discute.)
|To catch somebody red-handed.
|Pegar alguém em flagrante.
|The police caught the thieves red-handed. (A polícia pegou os ladrões em flagrante.)
|To dance to the music.
|Dançar conforme a música.
|Since you’re new here, you’d better dance to the music. (Como você é novo aqui, é melhor dançar conforme a música.)
|To get blood out of a stone.
|Tirar leite de pedra.
|Trying to keep the kids quiet is like getting blood out of a stone. (Tentar manter as crianças quietas é como tirar leite de pedra.)
|Whether you like it or not.
|Quer você goste, quer não.
|I will move to Miami, whether you like it or not. (Vou me mudar para Miami, quer você goste, quer não.)
|No pain, no gain.
|Sem sacrifícios não se conquista o que se quer.
|He’s been struggling in the gym, trying to lose weight, but no pain, no gain. (Ele tem tido dificuldade na academia tentando perder peso, mas sem sacrifícios não há vitórias.)
|To be the last straw.
|Ser a gota d’água.
|She has always been an impolite kid, but offending her own mother was the last straw. (Ela sempre foi uma criança mal-educada, mas ofender a própria mãe foi a gota d’água.)
|To bite the bullet.
|Ultrapassar algo na marra.
|Regarding the sadness for the dismissal, he has to bite the bullet. (Sobre a tristeza por causa da demissão, ele tem que ultrapassar na marra.)