30 expressões idiomáticas em inglês para você usar – Notícias Concursos





To see eye to eye. Concordar. My boss and I never see eye to eye. (Meu chefe e eu nunca concordamos.) Once in a blue moon. Raramente. She visits him once in a blue moon. (Ela raramente o visita.) To be a piece of cake. Ser fácil (algo). The test was a piece of cake. (O teste foi fácil.) To let the cat out of the bag. Deixar escapulir (uma informação). Although he asked her to keep the secret, she left the cat out the bag while talking to her sister. (Apesar de ele ter pedido a ela para guardar segredo, ela deixou escapulir enquanto falava com a irmã.) Break a leg! Boa sorte! Break a leg, Adam! I am sure the play will be awesome! (Boa sorte, Adam! Tenho certeza de que a peça será ótima!) To be raining dogs and cats. Estar chovendo canivetes. We didn’t go to the beach because it was raining dogs and cats. (Não fomos à praia pois estava chovendo canivetes.) Cross my heart! Juro por Deus! I didn’t know anything, cross my heart! (Eu não sabia de nada, juro por Deus!) Never mind! Deixa pra lá! Never mind, I’ll buy a new one. (Deixa pra lá, vou comprar um novo.) Better late than ever. Antes tarde do que nunca. I know I am late, but better late than never. (Sei que estou atrasada, mas antes tarde do que nunca.) To make a long story short. Resumir (algo). Well, to make a long story short, she accepted it. (Bem, para resumir, ela aceitou.) Once and for all. De uma vez por todas. I told her to stop doing that once and for all. (Eu disse a ela para parar de fazer aquilo de uma vez por todas.) It’s up to you. Você é que sabe. I think you should talk to them, but it’s up to you. (Eu acho que você deveria falar com eles, mas você é que sabe.) Take your time. Sem pressa. You don’t need to hurry, take your time. (Não precisa correr, sem pressa.) So far, so good. Até agora tudo bem. Regarding the project, so far, so good. (Em relação ao projeto, até agora tudo bem.) It’s none of your business! Não é da sua conta! She will keep the dog and it’s none of your business! (Ela vai ficar com o cachorro e isso não é da sua conta!) How come? Como assim? How come his father did not go to his graduation? (Como assim o pai dele não foi na formatura dele?) It never hurts to ask. Perguntar não ofende. I will talk to her. It never hurts to ask. (Vou conversar com ela. Perguntar não ofende.) Jack-of-all-trades. Pau pra toda obra. Call him if you need any help. He’s a Jack-of-all-trades. (Liga para ele se você precisar de ajuda. Ele é pau pra toda obra.) My lips are sealed. Minha boca é um túmulo Relax. My lips are sealed. (Relaxa. Minha boca é um túmulo.) To be on the same page. Estar de acordo. The lawyers are not on the same page. (Os advogados não estão de acordo.) Over my dead body! Só por cima do meu cadáver! My son will only travel by himself over my dead body! (Meu filho só vai viajar sozinho por cima do meu cadáver!) That will teach you! Bem feito! We told you not to mess with him. That will teach you! (Nós te dissemos para não mexer com ele. Bem feito!) There is no accounting for taste. Gosto não se discute. She loves working during the weekend. Well, there is no accounting for taste. (Ela adora trabalhar aos fins de semana. Bem, gosto não se discute.) To catch somebody red-handed. Pegar alguém em flagrante. The police caught the thieves red-handed. (A polícia pegou os ladrões em flagrante.) To dance to the music. Dançar conforme a música. Since you’re new here, you’d better dance to the music. (Como você é novo aqui, é melhor dançar conforme a música.) To get blood out of a stone. Tirar leite de pedra. Trying to keep the kids quiet is like getting blood out of a stone. (Tentar manter as crianças quietas é como tirar leite de pedra.) Whether you like it or not. Quer você goste, quer não. I will move to Miami, whether you like it or not. (Vou me mudar para Miami, quer você goste, quer não.) No pain, no gain. Sem sacrifícios não se conquista o que se quer. He’s been struggling in the gym, trying to lose weight, but no pain, no gain. (Ele tem tido dificuldade na academia tentando perder peso, mas sem sacrifícios não há vitórias.) To be the last straw. Ser a gota d’água. She has always been an impolite kid, but offending her own mother was the last straw. (Ela sempre foi uma criança mal-educada, mas ofender a própria mãe foi a gota d’água.) To bite the bullet. Ultrapassar algo na marra. Regarding the sadness for the dismissal, he has to bite the bullet. (Sobre a tristeza por causa da demissão, ele tem que ultrapassar na marra.)

Fonte: Notícias Concursos