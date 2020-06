IFAB atualiza protocolo do VAR e indica mudanças quanto aos ‘lances subjetivos’; confira

New: LAW CHANGES 2020/21

VAR PROTOCOL updates

➡️ ‘on-field reviews’ (OFRs) are expected when the incident/decision is subjective

➡️ only one 'TV signal' is needed for a 'VAR-only review' (unless a signal is also required after stopping play)

