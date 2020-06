Os 5 clubes das Américas com mais interações no Twitter em maio de 2020

? TOP 5 most popular american sports teams ranked by total interactions on #twitter during may 2020.???

[email protected] 2,75M ⚽??

[email protected] 2,48M ???

[email protected] 1,25M ???

[email protected] 1,05M ⚽??

[email protected] 768K ⚽?? pic.twitter.com/YX6dVxbzsf

— Deportes&Finanzas® (@DeporFinanzas) June 24, 2020