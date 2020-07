Clube italiano quer Emerson Royal, e Barcelona se interessa pela venda

#ACMilan are in the running for #FCBarcelona defender Emerson Royal, according to Mundo Deportivo, but there’s strong competition for the €30m right-back https://t.co/AowluJXAQb #RealBetis #THFC #EFC #NUFC #BVB #B04 pic.twitter.com/HQp2pwDYFa

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 14, 2020