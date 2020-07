os motivos para acreditar que o ‘encaixe’ será perfeito

Thiago Alcântara has completed more take-ons than any other central-midfielder in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 86% take-on success

❍ 83 take-ons attempted

❍ 71 take-ons completed

And he has a 90.5% pass accuracy. ? pic.twitter.com/klF9P3RqJL

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 24, 2020