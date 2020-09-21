Emmy 2020: veja a lista completa de vencedores da premiação

Neste domingo (20), acontece a maior premiação da televisão mundial: o Primetime Emmy Awards. Neste ano, que marca a 72ª edição do evento, a ocasião, que será apresentada por Jimmy Kimmel, foi dividida em seis noites diferentes e realizada totalmente online devido à pandemia.
O Creative Arts Emmy Awards, que premia aspectos técnicos das séries, aconteceu nas noites anteriores, entre os dias 14 e 17. Porém, foi apenas no dia 18 que a premiação principal teve início, sendo hoje (20) o dia mais especial do Emmy 2020, com a revelação dos vencedores nas categorias principais do evento.
Diversas séries conhecidas e queridas pelo público participam do Emmy 2020, como Wathcmen, da HBO, The Good Place, da NBC, The Mandalorian, do Disney+, além de The Crown e Stranger Things, da Netflix, por exemplo.
Agora, chegou a hora de conhecer todos os vencedores do Emmy 2020!
Lembrando que atualizaremos esta matéria com os vencedores conforme os títulos forem sendo anunciados.
Confira a lista dos vencedores do Emmy 2020:
Série de drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Ator em série de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Atriz em série de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Ator coadjuvante em série de drama
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Direção em série de drama
Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (“The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“Hunting”)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Roteiro em série de drama
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)
Miki Johnson, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan, The Crown (“Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (“All In”)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban, Ozark (“Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)
Série de comédia
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)
What We Do in the Shadows
Ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDORA)
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)
Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)
Direção em série de comédia
James Burrows, Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (VENCEDOR)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shankman, The Great (“The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)
Roteiro em série de comédia
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (VENCEDOR)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara, The Great (“The Great”)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)
Michael Schur, The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)
Minissérie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen (VENCEDOR)
Ator em minissérie ou filme
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (VENCEDOR)
Atriz em minissérie ou filme
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen (VENCEDORA)
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (VENCEDOR)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (VENCEDORA)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Direção de minissérie, filme ou especial de drama
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (“Episode 5”)
Steph Green, Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
Maria Scrader, Unorthodox (VENCEDORA)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)
Roteiro para minissérie, filme ou especial de drama
Tony Barfield, Mrs. America (“Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”) (VENCEDOR)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (“Episode 3”)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox (“Part 1”)
Programa de variedades (talk shows)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (VENCEDOR)
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Reality shows e competições
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Fonte: Tecmundo