Emmy 2020: veja a lista completa de vencedores da premiação

Neste domingo (20), acontece a maior premiação da televisão mundial: o Primetime Emmy Awards. Neste ano, que marca a 72ª edição do evento, a ocasião, que será apresentada por Jimmy Kimmel, foi dividida em seis noites diferentes e realizada totalmente online devido à pandemia.

O Creative Arts Emmy Awards, que premia aspectos técnicos das séries, aconteceu nas noites anteriores, entre os dias 14 e 17. Porém, foi apenas no dia 18 que a premiação principal teve início, sendo hoje (20) o dia mais especial do Emmy 2020, com a revelação dos vencedores nas categorias principais do evento.

Diversas séries conhecidas e queridas pelo público participam do Emmy 2020, como Wathcmen, da HBO, The Good Place, da NBC, The Mandalorian, do Disney+, além de The Crown e Stranger Things, da Netflix, por exemplo.

Agora, chegou a hora de conhecer todos os vencedores do Emmy 2020!

Lembrando que atualizaremos esta matéria com os vencedores conforme os títulos forem sendo anunciados.

Confira a lista dos vencedores do Emmy 2020:

Série de drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Ator em série de drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Direção em série de drama

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (“Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show (“The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland (“Prisoners of War”)

Mark Mylod, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Andrij Parekh, Succession (“Hunting”)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark (“Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)

Roteiro em série de drama

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“This Is Not for Tears”)

Miki Johnson, Ozark (“Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (“Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (“All In”)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (“Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban, Ozark (“Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Bagman”)

Série de comédia

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)

What We Do in the Shadows

Ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDORA)

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (VENCEDOR)

Direção em série de comédia

James Burrows, Will & Grace (“We Love Lucy”)

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (VENCEDOR)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family (“Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shankman, The Great (“The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (“Miakhalifa.mov”)

Roteiro em série de comédia

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (“Happy Ending”) (VENCEDOR)

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows (“Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara, The Great (“The Great”)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (“On the Run”)

Michael Schur, The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”)

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek (“The Presidential Suite”)

Minissérie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen (VENCEDOR)

Ator em minissérie ou filme

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (VENCEDOR)

Atriz em minissérie ou filme

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen (VENCEDORA)

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (VENCEDOR)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (VENCEDORA)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Direção de minissérie, filme ou especial de drama

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People (“Episode 5”)

Steph Green, Watchmen (“Little Fear of Lightning”)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Maria Scrader, Unorthodox (VENCEDORA)

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere (“Find a Way”)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”)

Roteiro para minissérie, filme ou especial de drama

Tony Barfield, Mrs. America (“Shirley”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable (“Episode 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (“This Extraordinary Being”) (VENCEDOR)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People (“Episode 3”)

Anna Winger, Unorthodox (“Part 1”)

Programa de variedades (talk shows)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (VENCEDOR)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality shows e competições

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice