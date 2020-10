Spider-Man: Miles Morales ganhará novel de prequel e artbook

Hoje (07), a Marvel Games anunciou uma novel que irá preceder a história de Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, além de um artbook recheado com as artes do jogo. Confira a publicação a seguir:

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? ??? Here’s your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/CY2wMIU2h1

