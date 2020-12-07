Brazil Game Awards 2020: confira os jogos indicados deste ano

Neste final de ano, há mais prêmios dedicados ao mundo dos games a serem celebrados. Entre eles, está o Brazil Game Awards , que consiste de júri independente formado por mais de cem jornalistas, influenciadores e produtores de conteúdo brasileiros, incluindo o próprio Voxel.

O objetivo, como dá para imaginar, é de eleger os jogos que se destacaram ao longo de 2020 nas mais diversas categorias. Os indicados deste ano acabaram de ser divulgados!

Dentre eles, Fall Guys, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades e The Last of Us Part II foram os grandes felizardos e receberam o maior número de indicações, cada um com pelo menos 4 categorias:

Fall Guys: Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo para a Família, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor Jogo Independente.

Ghost of Tsushima: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Dublagem em Português.

Hades: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Jogo Independente.

The Last of Us Part II: Jogo do Ano, Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Dublagem em Português.

Para quem está curioso, vale dizer que os ganhadores serão anunciados na próxima segunda-feira (14).

Já a lista completa dos indicados do Brazil Game Awards 2020 pode ser conferida a seguir:

Jogo do Ano

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsFonte: Nintendo/Reprodução

Jogo Brasileiro do Ano

Addle Earth (Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento)

Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions/Super.Com)

Mayara & Annabelle: Idle Battles (Skullfish Studios)

Out of Space (Behold Studios)

Under Domain (Playlearn)

Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2021

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studios/Sony Studios)

Halo: Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Studios/Sony Studios)

Resident Evil: Village (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo Original

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)

Ghost of TsushimaFonte: Sony/Reprodução

Melhor Periférico/Hardware

Dualsense (Sony)

GeForce RTX 3080 (Nvidia)

Playstation 5 (Sony)

Xbox Series S (Microsoft)

Xbox Series X (Microsoft)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/ Activision Blizzard)

Doom Eternal (ID Software/ Bethesda)

Half-Life Alyx (Valve)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Granblue Fantasy Versus (Arc System Works/XSEED Games)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Byking/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Capcom)

Mortal Kombat 11: UltimateFonte: NetherRealm Studios/Reprodução

Melhor RPG

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/SEGA)

Yakuza Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

Dirt 5 (Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemaster)

Hotshot Racing (Sumo Digital/Curve Digital)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Stellar Entertainment Limited/Electronic Arts)

Project CARS 3 (Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (Tamsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K Games)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PES Productions/Konami)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision Blizzard)

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Ensemble Studios/ Xbox Game Studios)

Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio/ Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K)

Crusader Kings 3Fonte: Paradox Interactive/Reprodução

Melhor Jogo para a Família

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision Blizzard)

Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Call of Duty: Mobile (Tencent Games/Activision Blizzard)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo/ miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority/Nintendo)

Melhor Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard)

Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Doom Eternal (ID Software/Bethesda)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

DOOM EternalFonte: Bethesda/Reprodução

Melhor Estúdio

Naughty Dog

Square Enix

Sucker Punch

Supergiant Games

Ubisoft Montreal

Melhor Publisher

Activision

Devolver Digital

Nintendo

Sony Studios

Ubisoft

Melhor Jogo Independente

Carrion (Phobia Game studio/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)

Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)

Melhor Dublagem em Português

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)

Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFonte: Insomniac Games/Reprodução

Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil

Flamengo

FURIA

INTZ

LOUD

Pain Gaming

Melhor Pro Player do Brasil

Felipe “Brtt” Gonçalves

Marcelo “Coldzera” David

Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo

Bruno “Nobru” Goes

Thiago “Tinows” Sartori

Melhor Jogo de eSports