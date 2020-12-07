Brazil Game Awards 2020: confira os jogos indicados deste ano

Neste final de ano, há mais prêmios dedicados ao mundo dos games a serem celebrados. Entre eles, está o Brazil Game Awards, que consiste de júri independente formado por mais de cem jornalistas, influenciadores e produtores de conteúdo brasileiros, incluindo o próprio Voxel.
O objetivo, como dá para imaginar, é de eleger os jogos que se destacaram ao longo de 2020 nas mais diversas categorias. Os indicados deste ano acabaram de ser divulgados!
Dentre eles, Fall Guys, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades e The Last of Us Part II foram os grandes felizardos e receberam o maior número de indicações, cada um com pelo menos 4 categorias:
- Fall Guys: Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo para a Família, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor Jogo Independente.
- Ghost of Tsushima: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Dublagem em Português.
- Hades: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Jogo Independente.
- The Last of Us Part II: Jogo do Ano, Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Dublagem em Português.
Para quem está curioso, vale dizer que os ganhadores serão anunciados na próxima segunda-feira (14).
Já a lista completa dos indicados do Brazil Game Awards 2020 pode ser conferida a seguir:
Jogo do Ano
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)
Animal Crossing: New HorizonsFonte: Nintendo/Reprodução
Jogo Brasileiro do Ano
- Addle Earth (Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento)
- Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions/Super.Com)
- Mayara & Annabelle: Idle Battles (Skullfish Studios)
- Out of Space (Behold Studios)
- Under Domain (Playlearn)
Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2021
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studios/Sony Studios)
- Halo: Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
- Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Studios/Sony Studios)
- Resident Evil: Village (Capcom)
Melhor Jogo Original
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)
Ghost of TsushimaFonte: Sony/Reprodução
Melhor Periférico/Hardware
- Dualsense (Sony)
- GeForce RTX 3080 (Nvidia)
- Playstation 5 (Sony)
- Xbox Series S (Microsoft)
- Xbox Series X (Microsoft)
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/ Activision Blizzard)
- Doom Eternal (ID Software/ Bethesda)
- Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- Granblue Fantasy Versus (Arc System Works/XSEED Games)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Byking/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Capcom)
Mortal Kombat 11: UltimateFonte: NetherRealm Studios/Reprodução
Melhor RPG
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/SEGA)
- Yakuza Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
- Dirt 5 (Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemaster)
- Hotshot Racing (Sumo Digital/Curve Digital)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Stellar Entertainment Limited/Electronic Arts)
- Project CARS 3 (Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (Tamsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K Games)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PES Productions/Konami)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision Blizzard)
Melhor Jogo de Estratégia
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Ensemble Studios/ Xbox Game Studios)
- Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio/ Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic)
- Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K)
Crusader Kings 3Fonte: Paradox Interactive/Reprodução
Melhor Jogo para a Família
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision Blizzard)
- Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo)
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Tencent Games/Activision Blizzard)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo/ miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority/Nintendo)
Melhor Multiplayer
- Among Us (InnerSloth)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard)
- Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Melhor Trilha Sonora
- Doom Eternal (ID Software/Bethesda)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)
DOOM EternalFonte: Bethesda/Reprodução
Melhor Estúdio
- Naughty Dog
- Square Enix
- Sucker Punch
- Supergiant Games
- Ubisoft Montreal
Melhor Publisher
- Activision
- Devolver Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Studios
- Ubisoft
Melhor Jogo Independente
- Carrion (Phobia Game studio/Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
- Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)
Melhor Dublagem em Português
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Spider-Man: Miles MoralesFonte: Insomniac Games/Reprodução
Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil
- Flamengo
- FURIA
- INTZ
- LOUD
- Pain Gaming
Melhor Pro Player do Brasil
- Felipe “Brtt” Gonçalves
- Marcelo “Coldzera” David
- Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Thiago “Tinows” Sartori
Melhor Jogo de eSports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Fortnite ( Epic Games)
- Free Fire (Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Fonte: Tecmundo