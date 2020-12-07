Brazil Game Awards 2020: confira os jogos indicados deste ano

Neste final de ano, há mais prêmios dedicados ao mundo dos games a serem celebrados. Entre eles, está o Brazil Game Awards, que consiste de júri independente formado por mais de cem jornalistas, influenciadores e produtores de conteúdo brasileiros, incluindo o próprio Voxel.

O objetivo, como dá para imaginar, é de eleger os jogos que se destacaram ao longo de 2020 nas mais diversas categorias. Os indicados deste ano acabaram de ser divulgados!

Dentre eles, Fall Guys, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades e The Last of Us Part II foram os grandes felizardos e receberam o maior número de indicações, cada um com pelo menos 4 categorias:

  • Fall Guys: Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo para a Família, Melhor Multiplayer, Melhor Jogo Independente.
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Dublagem em Português.
  • Hades: Jogo do Ano, Melhor Jogo Original, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Jogo Independente.
  • The Last of Us Part II: Jogo do Ano, Melhor jogo de Ação/Aventura, Melhor Trilha Sonora, Melhor Dublagem em Português.

Para quem está curioso, vale dizer que os ganhadores serão anunciados na próxima segunda-feira (14).

Já a lista completa dos indicados do Brazil Game Awards 2020 pode ser conferida a seguir:

Jogo do Ano

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsFonte:  Nintendo/Reprodução 

Jogo Brasileiro do Ano

  • Addle Earth (Sunland Estudios de Entretenimento)
  • Alchemist Adventure (Bad Minions/Super.Com)
  • Mayara & Annabelle: Idle Battles (Skullfish Studios)
  • Out of Space (Behold Studios)
  • Under Domain (Playlearn)

Jogo Mais Aguardado – 2021

  • Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
  • God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studios/Sony Studios)
  • Halo: Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerilla Studios/Sony Studios)
  • Resident Evil: Village (Capcom)

Melhor Jogo Original

  • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)

Ghost of TsushimaGhost of TsushimaFonte:  Sony/Reprodução 

Melhor Periférico/Hardware

  • Dualsense (Sony)
  • GeForce RTX 3080 (Nvidia)
  • Playstation 5 (Sony)
  • Xbox Series S (Microsoft)
  • Xbox Series X (Microsoft)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Treyarch/Activision Blizzard)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/ Activision Blizzard)
  • Doom Eternal (ID Software/ Bethesda)
  • Half-Life Alyx (Valve)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus (Arc System Works/XSEED Games)
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 (Byking/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Capcom)

Mortal Kombat 11: UltimateMortal Kombat 11: UltimateFonte:  NetherRealm Studios/Reprodução 

Melhor RPG

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus/SEGA)
  • Yakuza Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA)

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

  • Dirt 5 (Codemasters)
  • F1 2020 (Codemaster)
  • Hotshot Racing (Sumo Digital/Curve Digital)
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Stellar Entertainment Limited/Electronic Arts)
  • Project CARS 3 (Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (Tamsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)
  • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K Games)
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision Blizzard)

Melhor Jogo de Estratégia

  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (Ensemble Studios/ Xbox Game Studios)
  • Crusader Kings 3 (Paradox Development Studio/ Paradox Interactive)
  • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic)
  • Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Studios)
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis Games/2K)

Crusader Kings 3Crusader Kings 3Fonte:  Paradox Interactive/Reprodução 

Melhor Jogo para a Família

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision Blizzard)
  • Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo)

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (Tencent Games/Activision Blizzard)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo/ miHoYo)
  • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
  • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority/Nintendo)

Melhor Multiplayer

  • Among Us (InnerSloth)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard)
  • Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

  • Doom Eternal (ID Software/Bethesda)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)

DOOM EternalDOOM EternalFonte:  Bethesda/Reprodução 

Melhor Estúdio

  • Naughty Dog
  • Square Enix
  • Sucker Punch
  • Supergiant Games
  • Ubisoft Montreal

Melhor Publisher

  • Activision
  • Devolver Digital
  • Nintendo
  • Sony Studios
  • Ubisoft

Melhor Jogo Independente

  • Carrion (Phobia Game studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Fall Guys (MediaTonic/Devolver Digital)
  • Hades (Supergiant Games)
  • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
  • Spiritafer (Thunder Lotus)

Melhor Dublagem em Português

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/Sony Studios)
  • Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Studio)
  • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Studios)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSpider-Man: Miles MoralesFonte:  Insomniac Games/Reprodução 

Melhor Equipe de eSport do Brasil

  • Flamengo
  • FURIA
  • INTZ
  • LOUD
  • Pain Gaming

Melhor Pro Player do Brasil

  • Felipe “Brtt” Gonçalves
  • Marcelo “Coldzera” David
  • Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo
  • Bruno “Nobru” Goes
  • Thiago “Tinows” Sartori

Melhor Jogo de eSports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • Fortnite ( Epic Games)
  • Free Fire (Garena)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Valorant (Riot Games)


