FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 10 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Europa League, Conmebol Libertadores, Bellator…
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 10 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
6h30 às 8h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
8h15 às 10h15 – Rodada FOX – Reprise
10h15 às 12h – Debate Final – Reprise
12h às 12h45 – Giro FOX – AO VIVO
12h45 às 14h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
14h45 às 16h55 – Europa League, Napoli x Real Sociedad – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Europa League, Tottenham x Royal Antwerp – AO VIVO
19h às 22h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
22h às 23h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
00h às 2h – Bellator, MacFarlane x Juliana Velásquez – AO VIVO
2h às 3h45 -Europa League, Tottenham x Royal Antwerp – Reprise
3h45 às 4h45 – Show de La Liga, Rodada 12 – Reprise
4h45 às 6h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX, MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
9h às 10h45 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – Reprise
10h45 às 11h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise
11h15 às 11h45 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise
11h45 às 12h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – INÉDITO
12h15 às 12h30 – Especial: Lenas El Clásico – Reprise
12h30 às 14h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
14h15 às 14h45 – Prévia Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
14h45 às 16h55 – Europa League, CSKA Sofia x Roma – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Europa League, Celtic x Lille – AO VIVO
19h às 19h50 – Main Event #50 – INÉDITO
19h50 às 20h – Especial: Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise
20h às 20h30 – Show de La Liga, Rodada 13 – Reprise
20h30 às 22h15 – Europa League, Dundalk x Arsenal – INÉDITO
22h15 à 00h – Europa League, Sparta Praga x Milan – INÉDITO
00h às 1h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
1h45 às 3h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – Europa League, CSKA Sofia x Roma – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Europa League, Celtic x Lille – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN