FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 10 de dezembro de 2020

Postado por
ESPN.com.br
-


Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Europa League, Conmebol Libertadores, Bellator…

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 10 de dezembro de 2020

FOX Sports

6h30 às 8h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

8h15 às 10h15 – Rodada FOX – Reprise

10h15 às 12h – Debate Final – Reprise

12h às 12h45 – Giro FOX – AO VIVO

12h45 às 14h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

14h45 às 16h55 – Europa League, Napoli x Real Sociedad – AO VIVO

16h55 às 19h – Europa League, Tottenham x Royal Antwerp – AO VIVO

19h às 22h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

22h às 23h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

00h às 2h – Bellator, MacFarlane x Juliana Velásquez – AO VIVO

2h às 3h45 -Europa League, Tottenham x Royal Antwerp – Reprise

3h45 às 4h45 – Show de La Liga, Rodada 12 – Reprise

4h45 às 6h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX, MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise

8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

9h às 10h45 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – Reprise

10h45 às 11h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise

11h15 às 11h45 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise

11h45 às 12h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – INÉDITO

12h15 às 12h30 – Especial: Lenas El Clásico – Reprise

12h30 às 14h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

14h15 às 14h45 – Prévia Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

14h45 às 16h55 – Europa League, CSKA Sofia x Roma – AO VIVO

16h55 às 19h – Europa League, Celtic x Lille – AO VIVO

19h às 19h50 – Main Event #50 – INÉDITO

19h50 às 20h – Especial: Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise

20h às 20h30 – Show de La Liga, Rodada 13 – Reprise

20h30 às 22h15 – Europa League, Dundalk x Arsenal – INÉDITO

22h15 à 00h – Europa League, Sparta Praga x Milan – INÉDITO

00h às 1h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

1h45 às 3h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

3h30 às 5h15 – Europa League, CSKA Sofia x Roma – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Europa League, Celtic x Lille – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN