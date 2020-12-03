FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 3 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem muita Europa League!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 3 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
6h30 às 8h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad – Reprise
8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise
10h às 11h30 – Rodada FOX – Reprise
11h30 às 12h45 – Giro FOX – AO VIVO
12h45 às 14h40 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
14h40 às 14h50 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
14h50 às 16h55 – Europa League – Milan x Celtic – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Europa League – Benfica x Lech Poznan – AO VIVO
19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h15 – Debate Final – AO VIVO
23h15 à 00h30 – Rodada FOX – AO VIVO
00h30 às 2h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
2h30 às 4h15 – Europa League – Milan x Celtic – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Aqui com Benja! – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Europa League – Benfica x Lech Poznan – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – La Liga – Huesca x Sevilla – Reprise
8h45 às 8h55 – Especial – Maradona La Liga – Reprise
8h55 às 10h40 – Premier League – Chelsea x Tottenham – Reprise
10h40 às 12h25 – Conmebol Libertadores – Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad – Reprise
12h25 às 14h10 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise
14h10 às 14h40 – Prévia da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise
14h40 às 14h50 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
14h50 às 16h55 – Europa League – AEK x Braga – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Europa League – AZ Alkmaar x Napoli – AO VIVO
19h às 19h50 – Main Event #49 – Inédito
19h50 às 20h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
20h às 20h30 – Prévia do Campeonato Espanhol – Inédito
20h30 às 21h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Inédito
21h às 22h45 – Europa League – LASK Linz x Tottenham – Inédito
22h45 à 00h30 – Europa League – Arsenal x Rapid Viena – Inédito
00h30 às 2h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Flamengo x Racing – Reprise
2h15 às 4h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise
4h às 4h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
4h30 às 4h45 – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
4h45 às 5h15 – Prévia do Campeonato Espanhol – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Europa League – AZ Alkmaar x Napoli – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN