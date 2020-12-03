FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 3 de dezembro de 2020

ESPN.com.br
Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem muita Europa League!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 3 de dezembro de 2020

FOX Sports

6h30 às 8h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad – Reprise

8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise

10h às 11h30 – Rodada FOX – Reprise

11h30 às 12h45 – Giro FOX – AO VIVO

12h45 às 14h40 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

14h40 às 14h50 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

14h50 às 16h55 – Europa League – Milan x Celtic – AO VIVO

16h55 às 19h – Europa League – Benfica x Lech Poznan – AO VIVO

19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h15 – Debate Final – AO VIVO

23h15 à 00h30 – Rodada FOX – AO VIVO

00h30 às 2h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise

2h30 às 4h15 – Europa League – Milan x Celtic – Reprise

4h15 às 5h15 – Aqui com Benja! – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Europa League – Benfica x Lech Poznan – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – La Liga – Huesca x Sevilla – Reprise

8h45 às 8h55 – Especial – Maradona La Liga – Reprise

8h55 às 10h40 – Premier League – Chelsea x Tottenham – Reprise

10h40 às 12h25 – Conmebol Libertadores – Jorge Wilstermann x Libertad – Reprise

12h25 às 14h10 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise

14h10 às 14h40 – Prévia da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise

14h40 às 14h50 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

14h50 às 16h55 – Europa League – AEK x Braga – AO VIVO

16h55 às 19h – Europa League – AZ Alkmaar x Napoli – AO VIVO

19h às 19h50 – Main Event #49 – Inédito

19h50 às 20h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

20h às 20h30 – Prévia do Campeonato Espanhol – Inédito

20h30 às 21h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Inédito

21h às 22h45 – Europa League – LASK Linz x Tottenham – Inédito

22h45 à 00h30 – Europa League – Arsenal x Rapid Viena – Inédito

00h30 às 2h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Flamengo x Racing – Reprise

2h15 às 4h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise

4h às 4h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise

4h30 às 4h45 – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise

4h45 às 5h15 – Prévia do Campeonato Espanhol – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Europa League – AZ Alkmaar x Napoli – Reprise

