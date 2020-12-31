FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 31 de dezembro de 2020

Postado por
ESPN.com.br
-


Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem La Liga, Premier League e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 31 de dezembro de 2020

FOX Sports

7h às 8h45 – LaLiga, Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise

8h45 às 9h – Especial: Estréia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

9h às 10h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

10h às 12h – Debate Final – Reprise

12h às 14h15 – LaLiga, Osasuna vs. Alavés – AO VIVO

14h15 às 15h15 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

15h15 às 17h – Libertadores Classics: Quartas de Final 2012, Corinthians x Vasco – Reprise

17h às 18h45 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2018, River Plate x Boca Juniors – Reprise

18h45 às 20h30 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo x River Plate – Reprise

20h30 às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h15 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2013, Atlético-MG x Olimpia – Reprise

23h15 à 1h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

1h às 2h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise

2h45 às 3h10 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 2 – Reprise

3h10 às 3h15 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise

3h15 às 5h – LaLiga, Atletico de Madrid vs. Getafe – Reprise

5h às 5h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS, Belenenses vs. Sporting – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 9h – Debate Final – Reprise

9h às 10h – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise

10h às 11h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

11h45 às 13h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

13h30 às 15h15 – Premier League, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton – Reprise

15h15 às 17h – Premier League, Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Reprise

17h às 18h45 – LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad – Inédito

18h45 às 19h35 – WWE Main Event – Inédito

19h35 às 19h45 – Especial: Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise

19h45 às 21h30 – LaLiga, Osasuna vs. Alavés – Reprise

21h30 às 23h15 – LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad – Reprise

23h15 à 1h – Liga NOS, Belenenses vs. Sporting – Reprise

1h às 2h45 – Premier League, Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise

2h45 às 3h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

3h15 às 3h30 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

3h30 às 5h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN