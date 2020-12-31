FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 31 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 31 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
7h às 8h45 – LaLiga, Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial: Estréia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
9h às 10h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
10h às 12h – Debate Final – Reprise
12h às 14h15 – LaLiga, Osasuna vs. Alavés – AO VIVO
14h15 às 15h15 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h15 às 17h – Libertadores Classics: Quartas de Final 2012, Corinthians x Vasco – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2018, River Plate x Boca Juniors – Reprise
18h45 às 20h30 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo x River Plate – Reprise
20h30 às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h15 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2013, Atlético-MG x Olimpia – Reprise
23h15 à 1h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
1h às 2h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
2h45 às 3h10 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 2 – Reprise
3h10 às 3h15 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
3h15 às 5h – LaLiga, Atletico de Madrid vs. Getafe – Reprise
5h às 5h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS, Belenenses vs. Sporting – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 9h – Debate Final – Reprise
9h às 10h – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – Premier League, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – Premier League, Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad – Inédito
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE Main Event – Inédito
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial: Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – LaLiga, Osasuna vs. Alavés – Reprise
21h30 às 23h15 – LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad – Reprise
23h15 à 1h – Liga NOS, Belenenses vs. Sporting – Reprise
1h às 2h45 – Premier League, Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise
2h45 às 3h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
3h15 às 3h30 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
