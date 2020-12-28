FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da segunda-feira 28 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da segunda-feira 28 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
7h às 8h45 – Championship, Watford vs. Norwich City – Reprise
8h45 às 9h15 – Prévia de La Liga – Reprise
9h15 às 11h – Premier League, Liverpool x West Bromwich – Reprise
11h às 12h45 – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h30 às 17h30 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO
17h30 às 20h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
20h às 22h – Debate Final – AO VIVO
22h às 23h – Tarde Redonda – Reprise
23h à 1h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
1h45 às 3h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premier League, Leeds United vs. Burnley – Reprise
8h45 às 11h15 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys – Compacto
11h15 às 11h30 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
11h30 às 13h15 – Championship, Watford vs. Norwich City – Reprise
13h15 às 15h – LaLiga, Real Madrid vs. Granada – Reprise
15h às 16h45 – LaLiga, Valladolid vs. Barcelona – Reprise
16h45 às 18h30 – Championship, Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham – Reprise
18h30 às 20h15 – Liga NOS, Belenenses vs. Sporting – Reprise
20h15 às 22h – Premier League, Everton vs. Manchester City – Inédito
22h à 1h – WWE Monday Night Raw – AO VIVO
1h às 2h45 – Premier League, Chelsea x Aston Villa – Inédito
2h45 às 5h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
5h30 às 6h – Prévia de LaLiga – Reprise
6h às 7h – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN