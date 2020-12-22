FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 22 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Copa da Liga Inglesa, final da CONCACAF Champions League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 22 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
7h15 às 9h15 – Debate Final – Reprise
9h15 às 11h – Premier League – Manchester United x Leeds – Reprise
11h às 13h – Debate Final – Reprise
13h às 13h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
13h25 às 15h30 – Valencia x Sevilla – AO VIVO
15h30 às 16h45 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO
16h45 às 16h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Copa da Liga Inglesa – Arsenal x Manchester City – AO VIVO
19h às 20h30– Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
20h30 às 22h – Debate Final – AO VIVO
22h às 22h15 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
22h15 às 00h – Copa da Liga Inglesa – Arsenal x Manchester City – Reprise
00h às 2h – CONCACAF Champions League – Tigres x Los Angeles FC – AO VIVO
2h às 3h30 – Expediente Futebol – Reprise
3h30 às 5h – Debate Final – Reprise
5h às 5h15 – Especial – O Barcelonad e Rijkaard – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS – Gil Vicente x Benfica
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – La Liga – Sevilla x Valladolid – Reprise
8h45 às 10h30 – Liga NOS – Porto x Nacional – Reprise
10h30 às 10h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clasico – Reprise
10h45 às 12h30 – La Liga – Barcelona x Valencia – Reprise
12h30 às 14h15 – Liga NOS – Gil Vicente x Benfica – Reprise
14h15 às 15h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – CONCACAF Champions League – Olimpia x Tigre – Semifinal – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – CONCACAF Champions League – América-MEX x Los Angeles FC – Semifinal – Reprise
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE NXT – Inédito
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial Diego Simeone – Inédito
19h45 às 20h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
20h45 às 22h30 – La Liga – Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
22h30 às 00h15 – La Liga – Valladolid x Barcelona – Reprise
00h15 às 2h – Liga NOS – Porto x Nacional – Reprise
2h às 4h30 – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles x Arizona Cardinals – Reprise
4h30 às 6h15 – Copa da Liga Inglesa – Arsenal x Manchester City – Reprise
6h15 às 6h20 – Filler – Os Galáticos do Real – Reprise
6h20 às 6h45 – Glória Eterna, Ep. 5 – Reprise
6h45 às 7h – Especial – Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN