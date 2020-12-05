FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 05 e domingo 06 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 05 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

6h45 às 7h10 – Glória Eterna – Reprise

7h10 às 7h15 – Filler – Galácticos do Real, Pt. 2 – Reprise

7h15 às 9h15 – Debate Final – Reprise

9h15 às 11h30 – Championship, Reading x Nottingham Forest – AO VIVO

11h30 às 14h – Premier League, Manchester City x Fulham – AO VIVO

14h às 16h30 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – AO VIVO

16h30 às 17h– Pós-Jogo, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – AO VIVO

17h às 19h30 – Liga NOS – Porto x Tondela

19h30 às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO

23h30 à 0h30 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – INÉDITO

0h30 àS 2h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

2h30 às 4h15 – Premier League, Manchester City x Fulham – Reprise

4h15 às 4h30 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

4h30 às 6h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h15 – Especial Libertadores, Oitavas de final (volta) – Reprise

8h15 às 8h30– Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

8h30 às 10h15– Conmebol Libertadores, Flamengo x Racing – Reprise

10h15 às 11h30 – Especial Libertadores, Oitavas de final (volta) – Reprise

11h30 às 12h30 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise

12h30 às 13h – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise

13h às 14h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise

14h45 às 17h – Liga NOS, Famalicão x Sporting – AO VIVO

17h às 17h15 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

17h15 às 19h – Conmebol Libertadores, Flamengo x Racing – Reprise

19h às 20h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise

20h45 à 22h30 – La Liga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise

22h30 à 0h15 – La Liga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise

0h15 às 2h – Liga NOS, Porto x Tondela – Reprise

2h às 3h45 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise

3h45 às 4h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

4h45 às 6h30 – Liga NOS, Famalicão x Sporting – Reprise

6h30 às 7h– Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 06 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

6h30 às 7h30 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

7h30 às 9h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

9h30 às 11h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise

11h15 às 13h – Conmebol Libertadores – Flamengo x Racing – Reprise

13h às 14h – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

14h às 16h30 – LaLiga, Villarreal x Elche – AO VIVO

16h30 às 19h – Liga NOS – Benfica x Paços de Ferreira – AO VIVO

19h às 21h30 – NFL, New England Patriots x Los Angeles Charges – AO VIVO

21h30 à 0h – A Última Palavra – AO VIVO

0h à 0h15– Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

0h15 às 2h45 – A Última Palavra – Reprise

2h45 às 3h45– Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

3h45 às 4h45 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise

4h45 às 6h30 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise

6h30 às 7h – Prévia Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise

8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown Highlights – Inédito

9h50 às 10h – Especial: Gabi – Reprise

10h às 10h30 – Prévia Europa League – Reprise

10h30 às 10h45 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

10h45 às 11h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

11h45 às 13h30 – Championship, Reading x Nottingham Forest – Reprise

13h30 às 15h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise

15h15 às 16h15 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

16h15 às 16h45 – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise

16h45 às 17h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

17h às 19h – MLS, Columbus Crew x New England Revolution – AO VIVO

19h às 20h45 – La Liga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise

20h45 às 21h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise

21h45 às 23h30 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise

23h30 à 1h15 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise

1h15 às 3h45 – NFL, New England Patriots x Los Angeles Charges – Reprise

3h45 às 5h30 – LaLiga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise

5h30 às 6h – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise

6h às 7h – Aqui Com Benja! – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN