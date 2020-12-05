FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 05 e domingo 06 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 05 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
6h45 às 7h10 – Glória Eterna – Reprise
7h10 às 7h15 – Filler – Galácticos do Real, Pt. 2 – Reprise
7h15 às 9h15 – Debate Final – Reprise
9h15 às 11h30 – Championship, Reading x Nottingham Forest – AO VIVO
11h30 às 14h – Premier League, Manchester City x Fulham – AO VIVO
14h às 16h30 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – AO VIVO
16h30 às 17h– Pós-Jogo, Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – AO VIVO
17h às 19h30 – Liga NOS – Porto x Tondela
19h30 às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO
23h30 à 0h30 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – INÉDITO
0h30 àS 2h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
2h30 às 4h15 – Premier League, Manchester City x Fulham – Reprise
4h15 às 4h30 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
4h30 às 6h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h15 – Especial Libertadores, Oitavas de final (volta) – Reprise
8h15 às 8h30– Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
8h30 às 10h15– Conmebol Libertadores, Flamengo x Racing – Reprise
10h15 às 11h30 – Especial Libertadores, Oitavas de final (volta) – Reprise
11h30 às 12h30 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise
12h30 às 13h – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise
13h às 14h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise
14h45 às 17h – Liga NOS, Famalicão x Sporting – AO VIVO
17h às 17h15 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
17h15 às 19h – Conmebol Libertadores, Flamengo x Racing – Reprise
19h às 20h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise
20h45 à 22h30 – La Liga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise
22h30 à 0h15 – La Liga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise
0h15 às 2h – Liga NOS, Porto x Tondela – Reprise
2h às 3h45 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise
3h45 às 4h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
4h45 às 6h30 – Liga NOS, Famalicão x Sporting – Reprise
6h30 às 7h– Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 06 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
6h30 às 7h30 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
7h30 às 9h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
9h30 às 11h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Delfín – Reprise
11h15 às 13h – Conmebol Libertadores – Flamengo x Racing – Reprise
13h às 14h – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
14h às 16h30 – LaLiga, Villarreal x Elche – AO VIVO
16h30 às 19h – Liga NOS – Benfica x Paços de Ferreira – AO VIVO
19h às 21h30 – NFL, New England Patriots x Los Angeles Charges – AO VIVO
21h30 à 0h – A Última Palavra – AO VIVO
0h à 0h15– Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
0h15 às 2h45 – A Última Palavra – Reprise
2h45 às 3h45– Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
3h45 às 4h45 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 5 – Reprise
4h45 às 6h30 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Prévia Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown Highlights – Inédito
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Gabi – Reprise
10h às 10h30 – Prévia Europa League – Reprise
10h30 às 10h45 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
10h45 às 11h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – Championship, Reading x Nottingham Forest – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x LDU – Reprise
15h15 às 16h15 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
16h15 às 16h45 – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise
16h45 às 17h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
17h às 19h – MLS, Columbus Crew x New England Revolution – AO VIVO
19h às 20h45 – La Liga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise
20h45 às 21h45 – Aqui Com Benja!, Fábio Santos – Reprise
21h45 às 23h30 – Premier League, Tottenham x Arsenal – Reprise
23h30 à 1h15 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Madrid – Reprise
1h15 às 3h45 – NFL, New England Patriots x Los Angeles Charges – Reprise
3h45 às 5h30 – LaLiga, Cádiz x Barcelona – Reprise
5h30 às 6h – Visão FOX MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise
6h às 7h – Aqui Com Benja! – Reprise
