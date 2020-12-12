FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 12 e domingo 13 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 12 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

7h às 7h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

7h15 às 7h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise

7h45 às 9h45 – Debate Final – Reprise

9h45 às 12h – La Liga, Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – AO VIVO

12h às 14h15 – La Liga, Getafe x Sevilla – AO VIVO

14h15 às 14h45 – La Liga, pós-jogo – AO VIVO

14h45 às 16h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

16h30 às 19h – Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – AO VIVO

19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO

23h30 à 1h15 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

1h15 às 3h – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise

3h às 4h45 – La Liga, Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

4h45 às 5h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

5h às 7h – Debate Final – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Europa League, Sparta Praga x Milan – Reprise

8h45 às 9h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise

9h15 às 9h45 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise

9h45 às 10h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – Reprise

11h15 às 11h30 – Especial Libertadores, quarta de final (ida) – Reprise

11h30 às 13h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

13h15 às 14h15 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

14h15 às 16h – Europa League, Napoli x Real Sociedad – Reprise

16h às 17h15 – Especial Libertadores, quarta de final (ida) – Reprise

17h15 às 19h – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

19h às 20h45 – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise

20h45 à 22h30 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

22h30 à 0h15 – Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – Reprise

0h15 às 2h15 – Debate Final – Reprise

2h15 às 4h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

4h às 4h15 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

4h15 às 5h15 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

5h15 às 7h– Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – Reprise

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 13 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

7h às 8h45 – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise

8h45 às 9h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade, Season Review – Reprise

9h45 às 12h – La Liga, Real Sociedad x Eibar – AO VIVO

12h às 14h15 – La Liga, Betis x Villarreal – AO VIVO

14h15 às 14h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP, dezembro – Reprise

14h45 às 15h – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

15h às 18h – NFL, Minnesota Vikings x Tampa Bay Buccaneers – AO VIVO

18h às 21h30 – NFL, New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – AO VIVO

21h30 à 0h – A Última Palavra – AO VIVO

0h à 0h15– Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

0h15 às 2h45 – A Última Palavra – Reprise

2h45 às 4h30 – La Liga, Barcelona x Levante – Reprise

4h30 às 5h – Visão FOX – MotoGP, dezembro – Reprise

5h às 5h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Premier League, Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – La Liga, Getafe x Sevilla – Reprise

8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown Highlights – Inédito

9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

10h às 11h – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

11h às 11h30 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise

11h30 às 12h – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise

12h às 12h30 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – Reprise

12h30 às 13h45 – Especial Libertadores, quartas de final (ida) – Reprise

13h45 às 14h45 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise

14h45 às 16h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

16h30 às 18h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

18h15 às 20h – Premier League, Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise

20h às 21h45 – La Liga, Barcelona x Levante – INÉDITO

21h45 às 22h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade, Season Review – Reprise

22h45 à 0h30 – Premier League, Manchster United x Manchester City – Reprise

0h30 às 2h15 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

2h15 às 2h30 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

2h30 às 5h – NFL, New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – Reprise

5h às 6h45 – La Liga, Real Sociedad x Eibar – Reprise

6h45 às 7h – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

