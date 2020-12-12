FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 12 e domingo 13 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 12 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
7h15 às 7h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP, Dezembro – Reprise
7h45 às 9h45 – Debate Final – Reprise
9h45 às 12h – La Liga, Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – AO VIVO
12h às 14h15 – La Liga, Getafe x Sevilla – AO VIVO
14h15 às 14h45 – La Liga, pós-jogo – AO VIVO
14h45 às 16h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
16h30 às 19h – Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – AO VIVO
19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO
23h30 à 1h15 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
1h15 às 3h – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise
3h às 4h45 – La Liga, Valencia x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
4h45 às 5h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
5h às 7h – Debate Final – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Europa League, Sparta Praga x Milan – Reprise
8h45 às 9h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise
9h15 às 9h45 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise
9h45 às 10h15 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – Reprise
11h15 às 11h30 – Especial Libertadores, quarta de final (ida) – Reprise
11h30 às 13h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
13h15 às 14h15 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
14h15 às 16h – Europa League, Napoli x Real Sociedad – Reprise
16h às 17h15 – Especial Libertadores, quarta de final (ida) – Reprise
17h15 às 19h – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
19h às 20h45 – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise
20h45 à 22h30 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
22h30 à 0h15 – Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – Reprise
0h15 às 2h15 – Debate Final – Reprise
2h15 às 4h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
4h às 4h15 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
5h15 às 7h– Premier League, Everton x Chelsea – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 13 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
7h às 8h45 – Premier League, Manchester United x Manchester City – Reprise
8h45 às 9h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade, Season Review – Reprise
9h45 às 12h – La Liga, Real Sociedad x Eibar – AO VIVO
12h às 14h15 – La Liga, Betis x Villarreal – AO VIVO
14h15 às 14h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP, dezembro – Reprise
14h45 às 15h – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
15h às 18h – NFL, Minnesota Vikings x Tampa Bay Buccaneers – AO VIVO
18h às 21h30 – NFL, New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – AO VIVO
21h30 à 0h – A Última Palavra – AO VIVO
0h à 0h15– Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
0h15 às 2h45 – A Última Palavra – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – La Liga, Barcelona x Levante – Reprise
4h30 às 5h – Visão FOX – MotoGP, dezembro – Reprise
5h às 5h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Premier League, Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – La Liga, Getafe x Sevilla – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown Highlights – Inédito
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
10h às 11h – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
11h às 11h30 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #01 – Reprise
11h30 às 12h – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #02 – Reprise
12h às 12h30 – WRC: Mundial de Rally, Monza #03 – Reprise
12h30 às 13h45 – Especial Libertadores, quartas de final (ida) – Reprise
13h45 às 14h45 – Show da Europa League, Rodada 6 – Reprise
14h45 às 16h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
16h30 às 18h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
18h15 às 20h – Premier League, Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise
20h às 21h45 – La Liga, Barcelona x Levante – INÉDITO
21h45 às 22h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade, Season Review – Reprise
22h45 à 0h30 – Premier League, Manchster United x Manchester City – Reprise
0h30 às 2h15 – La Liga, Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
2h15 às 2h30 – Especial: Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
2h30 às 5h – NFL, New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – Reprise
5h às 6h45 – La Liga, Real Sociedad x Eibar – Reprise
6h45 às 7h – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN