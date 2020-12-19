FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 19 e domingo 20 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 19 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

7h às 7h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

7h30 às 7h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

7h45 às 9h45 – Debate Final – Reprise

9h45 às 12h – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Elche – AO VIVO

12h às 12h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

12h15 às 14h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise

14h às 16h30 – Premier League, Everton x Arsenal – AO VIVO

16h30 às 19h – LaLiga, Sevilla x Valladolid – AO VIVO

19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 à 0h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO

0h30 às 2h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, América-MEX x LA FC – AO VIVO

2h30 às 5h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

5h30 às 6h30 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise

6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 7h15 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

7h15 às 8h05 – WWE RAW – Reprise

8h05 às 8h15 – Especial: Diego Simeone – Reprise

8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise

10h às 11h15 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise

11h15 às 12h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise

12h15 às 13h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

13h15 às 14h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

14h15 às 15h30 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise

15h30 às 17h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

17h15 às 19h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting x Farense – Reprise

19h30 às 21h15 – Premier League, Crystal Palace x Liverpool – INÉDITO

21h15 às 21h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

21h45 às 22h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

22h à 0h – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – AO VIVO

0h à 1h45 – LaLiga, Barcelona x Valencia – INÉDITO

1h45 às 3h30 – Premier League, Everton x Arsenal – Reprise

3h30 às 5h15 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Valladolid – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Premier League, Crystal Palace x Liverpool – Reprise

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 20 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

7h às 7h15 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

7h15 às 10h15 – Debate Final – Reprise

10h15 às 12h30 – Campeonato Holandês, ADO Den Haag vs. Ajax – AO VIVO

12h30 às 14h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

14h15 às 16h30 – Liga NOS – Gil Vicente x Benfica – AO VIVO

16h30 às 17h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

17h30 às 17h55 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 5

17h55 às 18h – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise

18h às 21h – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals – AO VIVO

21h às 22h45– Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United – INÉDITO

22h45 à 0h30 – Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City – INÉDITO

0h30 às 2h15 – Liga NOS, Gil Vicente x Benfica – Reprise

2h15 às 4h – Liga NOS, Porto vs. Nacional – Reprise

4h às 4h15 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

4h15 às 5h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – LaLiga, Eibar x Real Madrid – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

8h às 9h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown! – 18/12/2020 – INÉDITO

9h50 às 10h – Especial: Gabi – Reprise

10h às 11h45 – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – Reprise

11h45 às 13h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, semifinal – Reprise

13h30 às 15h15 – Campeonato Holandês, ADO Den Haag vs. Ajax – Reprise

15h15 às 16h30 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise

16h30 às 16h45 – Especial: Estréia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

16h45 às 19h – Liga NOS, Porto x Nacional – AO VIVO

19h às 20h45 – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – Reprise

20h45 às 22h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, semifinal – Reprise

22h30 à 0h15 – LaLiga, Eibar x Real Madrid – INÉDITO

0h15 às 2h45 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals – Reprise

2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League, Manchester United x Leeds United – Reprise

4h30 às 5h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

5h30 às 6h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN