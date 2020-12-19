FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 19 e domingo 20 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 19 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
7h30 às 7h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
7h45 às 9h45 – Debate Final – Reprise
9h45 às 12h – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Elche – AO VIVO
12h às 12h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
12h15 às 14h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
14h às 16h30 – Premier League, Everton x Arsenal – AO VIVO
16h30 às 19h – LaLiga, Sevilla x Valladolid – AO VIVO
19h às 21h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 à 0h30 – Debate Final – AO VIVO
0h30 às 2h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, América-MEX x LA FC – AO VIVO
2h30 às 5h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
5h30 às 6h30 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 7h15 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
7h15 às 8h05 – WWE RAW – Reprise
8h05 às 8h15 – Especial: Diego Simeone – Reprise
8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
10h às 11h15 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
11h15 às 12h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
12h15 às 13h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
13h15 às 14h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
14h15 às 15h30 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
15h30 às 17h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
17h15 às 19h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting x Farense – Reprise
19h30 às 21h15 – Premier League, Crystal Palace x Liverpool – INÉDITO
21h15 às 21h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
21h45 às 22h – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
22h à 0h – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – AO VIVO
0h à 1h45 – LaLiga, Barcelona x Valencia – INÉDITO
1h45 às 3h30 – Premier League, Everton x Arsenal – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Valladolid – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Premier League, Crystal Palace x Liverpool – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 20 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
7h15 às 10h15 – Debate Final – Reprise
10h15 às 12h30 – Campeonato Holandês, ADO Den Haag vs. Ajax – AO VIVO
12h30 às 14h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
14h15 às 16h30 – Liga NOS – Gil Vicente x Benfica – AO VIVO
16h30 às 17h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
17h30 às 17h55 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 5
17h55 às 18h – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
18h às 21h – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals – AO VIVO
21h às 22h45– Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leeds United – INÉDITO
22h45 à 0h30 – Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City – INÉDITO
0h30 às 2h15 – Liga NOS, Gil Vicente x Benfica – Reprise
2h15 às 4h – Liga NOS, Porto vs. Nacional – Reprise
4h às 4h15 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – LaLiga, Eibar x Real Madrid – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
8h às 9h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
9h às 9h50 – WWE Smackdown! – 18/12/2020 – INÉDITO
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Gabi – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, semifinal – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – Campeonato Holandês, ADO Den Haag vs. Ajax – Reprise
15h15 às 16h30 – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
16h30 às 16h45 – Especial: Estréia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
16h45 às 19h – Liga NOS, Porto x Nacional – AO VIVO
19h às 20h45 – CONCACAF Champions League, Olimpia x UANL Tigres – Reprise
20h45 às 22h30 – CONCACAF Champions League, semifinal – Reprise
22h30 à 0h15 – LaLiga, Eibar x Real Madrid – INÉDITO
0h15 às 2h45 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League, Manchester United x Leeds United – Reprise
4h30 às 5h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
5h30 às 6h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
