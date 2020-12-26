FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 26 e domingo 27 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 26 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

6h30 às 8h15 – CONCACAF Champions League, Tigres-MEX x Los Angeles FC – EUA – Reprise

8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

10h às 11h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise

11h45 às 14h – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – AO VIVO

14h às 14h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

14h30 às 14h45 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

14h45 às 16h30 – Libertadores Classics: Semifinal 2019, Flamengo x Grêmio – Reprise

16h30 às 18h45 – Championship, Watford x Norwich City -AO VIVO

18h45 às 21h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h às 23h – Debate Final – AO VIVO

23h à 0h45 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – Reprise

0h45 às 2h30 – Liga NOS, Porto x Nacional – Reprise

2h30 às 3h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

3h30 às 5h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Granada – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 7h05 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise

7h05 às 7h30 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 3 – Reprise

7h30 às 7h45 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise

7h45 às 9h30 – LaLiga, Valencia x Sevilla – Reprise

9h30 às 11h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Granada – Reprise

11h15 às 13h – CONCACAF Champions League: Final, Tigres-MEX x Los Angeles-EUA – Reprise

13h às 14h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

14h45 às 16h30 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise

16h30 às 18h15 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – INÉDITO

18h15 às 20h – Premier League, Arsenal x Chelsea – INÉDITO

20h às 21h45 – LaLiga, Valladolid x Barcelona – Reprise

21h45 às 23h30 – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise

23h30 à 0h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

0h30 às 2h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

2h30 às 4h15 – Premier League, Arsenal x Chelsea – Reprise

4h15 às 5h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS, Sporting x Farense – Reprise

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 27 de dezembro de 2020:

FOX Sports

7h às 7h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

7h30 às 9h15 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – Reprise

9h15 às 10h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

10h15 às 12h15 – Debate Final – Reprise

12h15 às 14h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2005, São Paulo x Athletico-PR – Reprise

14h às 15h45 – Libertadores Classics: Oitavas de Final 2019, Flamengo x Emelec – Reprise

15h45 às 18h15 – Premier League, Wolverhampton x Tottenham – AO VIVO

18h15 às 21h30 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h15 – Premier League, Liverpool x West Bromwich – INÉDITO

23h15 à 1h – Premier League, Wolverhampton x Tottenham – Reprise

1h às 3h30 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Compacto

3h30 às 4h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

4h30 às 6h15 – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise

6h15 às 6h45 – Prévia de LaLiga – Reprise

6h45 às 7h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 7h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

7h15 às 9h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

9h às 9h50 – WWE SmackDown – INÉDITO

9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

10h às 11h45 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise

11h45 às 12h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

12h15 às 14h – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise

14h às 15h45 – LaLiga, Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

15h45 às 16h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

16h45 às 19h – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – AO VIVO

19h às 20h45 – Premier League, Leeds United x Burnley – INÉDITO

20h45 às 22h30 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise

22h30 à 0h15 – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise

0h15 às 2h – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise

2h às 2h30 – Prévia de LaLiga – Reprise

2h30 às 2h45 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League, Liverpool x West Bromwich – Reprise

4h30 às 7h – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Reprise

