FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 26 e domingo 27 de dezembro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 26 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
6h30 às 8h15 – CONCACAF Champions League, Tigres-MEX x Los Angeles FC – EUA – Reprise
8h15 às 10h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
11h45 às 14h – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – AO VIVO
14h às 14h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
14h30 às 14h45 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
14h45 às 16h30 – Libertadores Classics: Semifinal 2019, Flamengo x Grêmio – Reprise
16h30 às 18h45 – Championship, Watford x Norwich City -AO VIVO
18h45 às 21h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h às 23h – Debate Final – AO VIVO
23h à 0h45 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – Reprise
0h45 às 2h30 – Liga NOS, Porto x Nacional – Reprise
2h30 às 3h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Granada – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 7h05 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
7h05 às 7h30 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 3 – Reprise
7h30 às 7h45 – Especial: O Melhor Celta – Reprise
7h45 às 9h30 – LaLiga, Valencia x Sevilla – Reprise
9h30 às 11h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Granada – Reprise
11h15 às 13h – CONCACAF Champions League: Final, Tigres-MEX x Los Angeles-EUA – Reprise
13h às 14h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
14h45 às 16h30 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise
16h30 às 18h15 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – INÉDITO
18h15 às 20h – Premier League, Arsenal x Chelsea – INÉDITO
20h às 21h45 – LaLiga, Valladolid x Barcelona – Reprise
21h45 às 23h30 – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise
23h30 à 0h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
0h30 às 2h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
2h30 às 4h15 – Premier League, Arsenal x Chelsea – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Show da UEFA Europa League – 6ª Rodada – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS, Sporting x Farense – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 27 de dezembro de 2020:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
7h30 às 9h15 – Premier League, Leicester City x Manchester United – Reprise
9h15 às 10h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
10h15 às 12h15 – Debate Final – Reprise
12h15 às 14h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2005, São Paulo x Athletico-PR – Reprise
14h às 15h45 – Libertadores Classics: Oitavas de Final 2019, Flamengo x Emelec – Reprise
15h45 às 18h15 – Premier League, Wolverhampton x Tottenham – AO VIVO
18h15 às 21h30 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h15 – Premier League, Liverpool x West Bromwich – INÉDITO
23h15 à 1h – Premier League, Wolverhampton x Tottenham – Reprise
1h às 3h30 – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Compacto
3h30 às 4h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
4h30 às 6h15 – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
6h15 às 6h45 – Prévia de LaLiga – Reprise
6h45 às 7h – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 7h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
7h15 às 9h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
9h às 9h50 – WWE SmackDown – INÉDITO
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise
11h45 às 12h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
12h15 às 14h – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise
14h às 15h45 – LaLiga, Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
15h45 às 16h45 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
16h45 às 19h – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – AO VIVO
19h às 20h45 – Premier League, Leeds United x Burnley – INÉDITO
20h45 às 22h30 – Championship, Nottingham Forest x Birmingham – Reprise
22h30 à 0h15 – Liga NOS, Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
0h15 às 2h – Championship, Watford x Norwich City – Reprise
2h às 2h30 – Prévia de LaLiga – Reprise
2h30 às 2h45 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League, Liverpool x West Bromwich – Reprise
4h30 às 7h – NFL, Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN