FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa desta quarta-feira, 30 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports desta quarta-feira, 30 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
7h às 8h – Uefa Europa League – Highlights – Reprise
8h às 9h45 – Premier League – Chelsea x Aston Villa – Reprise
9h45 às 11h15 – Expediente Futebol – Reprise
11h15 às 12h45 – Debate Final – Reprise
12h45 às 15h – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h às 15h10 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
15h10 às 17h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – AO VIVO
17h15 às 17h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
17h25 às 19h30 – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – AO VIVO
19h30 às 21h30 -Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h15 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Inédito
23h15 às 1h15 – Debate Final – AO VIVO
1h15 às 3h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
3h30 às 5h30 – Debate Final – Reprise
5h30 às 6h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
6h30 às 6h55 – Especial: A Glória Eterna, ep. 2 – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premier League – Everton x Manchester City – Reprise
8h45 às 10h30 – La Liga – Barcelona x Eibar – Reprise
10h30 às 12h15 – Liga NOS – Benfica x Portimonense – Reprise
12h15 às 14h45 – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Reprise
14h45 às 15h15 – Visão FOX – Moto GP – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – Libertadores Classics – Lanús x Grêmio – Final 2017 – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – Libertadores Classics – Flamengo x Emelec – Oitavas de Final 2019 – Reprise
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE Vintage – Inédito
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – Premier League – Tottenham x Fulham – Inédito
21h30 às 23h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise
23h15 à 1h – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise
1h às 2h45 – Premier League – Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise
4h30 às 5h -Visão FOX – Moto GP – Reprise
5h às 5h15 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN