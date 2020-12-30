FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa desta quarta-feira, 30 de dezembro de 2020

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports desta quarta-feira, 30 de dezembro de 2020

FOX Sports

7h às 8h – Uefa Europa League – Highlights – Reprise

8h às 9h45 – Premier League – Chelsea x Aston Villa – Reprise

9h45 às 11h15 – Expediente Futebol – Reprise

11h15 às 12h45 – Debate Final – Reprise

12h45 às 15h – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

15h às 15h10 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

15h10 às 17h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – AO VIVO

17h15 às 17h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

17h25 às 19h30 – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – AO VIVO

19h30 às 21h30 -Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

21h30 às 23h15 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Inédito

23h15 às 1h15 – Debate Final – AO VIVO

1h15 às 3h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise

3h30 às 5h30 – Debate Final – Reprise

5h30 às 6h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

6h30 às 6h55 – Especial: A Glória Eterna, ep. 2 – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Premier League – Everton x Manchester City – Reprise

8h45 às 10h30 – La Liga – Barcelona x Eibar – Reprise

10h30 às 12h15 – Liga NOS – Benfica x Portimonense – Reprise

12h15 às 14h45 – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles x Dallas Cowboys – Reprise

14h45 às 15h15 – Visão FOX – Moto GP – Reprise

15h15 às 17h – Libertadores Classics – Lanús x Grêmio – Final 2017 – Reprise

17h às 18h45 – Libertadores Classics – Flamengo x Emelec – Oitavas de Final 2019 – Reprise

18h45 às 19h35 – WWE Vintage – Inédito

19h35 às 19h45 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

19h45 às 21h30 – Premier League – Tottenham x Fulham – Inédito

21h30 às 23h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise

23h15 à 1h – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise

1h às 2h45 – Premier League – Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise

2h45 às 4h30 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise

4h30 às 5h -Visão FOX – Moto GP – Reprise

5h às 5h15 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise

