FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa desta terça-feira 15 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem muita Premier League e Conmebol Libertadores!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 15 de dezembro de 2020

FOX Sports

7h às 8h45 – La Liga – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

8h45 às 9h – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise

9h às 10h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

10h45 às 12h45 – Debate Final – Reprise

12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

15h30 às 16h45 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO

16h45 às 16h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

16h55 às 19h – Premier League – Manchester City x West Bromwich – AO VIVO

19h às 20h30 – Expeidente Futebol – AO VIVO

20h30 às 21h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO

21h25 5 às 23h30 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – AO VIVO

23h30 à 1h – Rodada FOX – AO VIVO

1h às 3h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise

3h45 às 4h45 – Show da Europa League – Reprise

4h45 às 5h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Premeir League – Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise

8h45 às 10h30 – La Liga – Barcelona x Levante – Reprise

10h30 às 13h – NFL – New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – Reprise

13h às 13h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise

13h30 às 15h15 – La Liga – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

15h15 às 17h – Conmebol Libertadores – Grêmio x Santos – Reprise

17h às 18h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise

18h45 às 19h35 – WWE NXT – Inédito

19h35 às 19h45 – Especial – Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise

19h45 às 20h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise

20h15 às 20h45 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – AO VIVO

20h45 às 21h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise

21h15 às 22h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Review – Reprise

22h15 à 00h – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise

00h à 1h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise

1h45 às 3h30 – Premier League – Manchester City x West Bromwich – Reprise

3h30 às 3h45 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise

3h45 às 4h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise

4h15 às 7h – FOX Sports Rádio

Fonte: ESPN