FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa desta terça-feira 15 de dezembro de 2020

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem muita Premier League e Conmebol Libertadores!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 15 de dezembro de 2020
FOX Sports
7h às 8h45 – La Liga – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
9h às 10h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
10h45 às 12h45 – Debate Final – Reprise
12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h30 às 16h45 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO
16h45 às 16h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Premier League – Manchester City x West Bromwich – AO VIVO
19h às 20h30 – Expeidente Futebol – AO VIVO
20h30 às 21h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
21h25 5 às 23h30 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – AO VIVO
23h30 à 1h – Rodada FOX – AO VIVO
1h às 3h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
3h45 às 4h45 – Show da Europa League – Reprise
4h45 às 5h15 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premeir League – Fulham x Liverpool – Reprise
8h45 às 10h30 – La Liga – Barcelona x Levante – Reprise
10h30 às 13h – NFL – New Orleans Saints x Philadelphia Eagles – Reprise
13h às 13h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – La Liga – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – Conmebol Libertadores – Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE NXT – Inédito
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial – Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise
19h45 às 20h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise
20h15 às 20h45 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – AO VIVO
20h45 às 21h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise
21h15 às 22h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Review – Reprise
22h15 à 00h – Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
00h à 1h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
1h45 às 3h30 – Premier League – Manchester City x West Bromwich – Reprise
3h30 às 3h45 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
3h45 às 4h15 – WRC – Mundial de Rali – Reprise
4h15 às 7h – FOX Sports Rádio
