The Game Awards: confira os vencedores de cada categoria em tempo real

O The Game Awards 2020, evento conhecido como o “Oscar dos games”, acaba de começar e vai premiar diversas categorias, como Melhor Jogo de Ação, Melhor Narrativa, Melhor Direção e, certamente, o Melhor Jogo do Ano – ou GOTY, Game of the Year, como é conhecido mundo afora.

Como a premiação dura mais de duas horas, o Voxel vai trazer a lista completa abaixo e atualizá-la em tempo real, marcando o nome do jogo, estúdio ou opção vencedora em negrito conforme o evento estiver acontecendo. Portanto, confira abaixo a lista dos ganhadores.

Game of the Year (GOTY)

  • 1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • 2 – Doom Eternal
  • 3 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 4 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 5 – Hades
  • 6 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Direção de Jogo

  • 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 3 – Hades
  • 4 – Half-Life Alyx
  • 5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Narrativa

  • 1 – 13 Sentinels: Aegins Rim
  • 2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 3 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 4 – Hades
  • 5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 3 – Hades
  • 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • 5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Trilha Sonora/Música

  • 1 – Doom Eternal
  • 2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 3 – Hades
  • 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • 5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Design de Áudio

  • 1 – Doom Eternal
  • 2 – Half-Life: Alyx
  • 3 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 4 – Resident Evil 3
  • 5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Atuação

  • 1 – Ashley Johnson (Ellie – The Last of Us Part II)
  • 2 – Laura Bailey (Abby – The Last of Us Part II)
  • 3 – Daisuke Tsuji (Jin – Ghost of Tsushima)
  • 4 – Logan Cunningham (diversos personagens – Hades)
  • 5 –  Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)

Jogos de Impacto (mensagens sociais legais ou impactantes)

  • 1 – Through the Darkets of Times
  • 2 – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • 3 – Spiritfarer
  • 4 – Tell me Why
  • 5 – If Found…

Melhor Jogo Contínuo (jogos de serviço)

  • 1 – Apex Legends
  • 2 – Destiny 2
  • 3 – Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 4 – Fortnite
  • 5 – No Man’s Sky

Melhor Jogo Indie

  • 1 – Spelunky 2
  • 2 – Spiritfarer
  • 3 – Fall Guys
  • 4 – Carrion
  • 5 – Hades

Melhor Jogo Mobile

  • 1 – Call of Duty: Mobile
  • 2 – Among Us
  • 3 – Genshin Impact
  • 4 – Legends of Runeterra
  • 5 – Pokémon Café Mix

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

  • 1 – Apex Legends
  • 2 – Destiny 2
  • 3 – Fall Guys
  • 4 – Fortnite
  • 5 – No Man’s Sky
  • 6 – Valorant

Melhor Jogo VR/AR

  • 1 – Dreams
  • 2 – Iron Man VR
  • 3 – Star Wars Squadrons
  • 4 – Half-Life: Alyx
  • 5 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Melhor Jogo de Ação

  • 1 – Doom Eternal
  • 2 – Hades
  • 3 – Half-Life: Alyx
  • 4 – Nioh 2
  • 5 – Streets of Rage 4

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura (combinam combate com exploração e puzzles)

  • 1 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
  • 3 – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales
  • 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • 5 –  Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • 6 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Jogo de RPG

  • 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • 2 – Genshin Impact
  • 3 – Persona 5 Royal
  • 4 – Wasteland 3
  • 5 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Melhor Jogo de Luta

  • 1 – Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • 2 – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • 3 – Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • 4 – One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • 5 – Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Melho Jogo para Família

  • 1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • 2 – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • 3 – Fall Guys
  • 4 – Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • 5 – Minecraft Dungeons
  • 6 – Paper Mario: The Origami King

Melhor Jogo de Simulador/Estratégia

  • 1 – Crusader Kings 3
  • 2 – Desperados 3
  • 3 – Gears Tactics
  • 4 – Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • 5 – XCOM: Chimera Squad

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida

  • 1 – Dirt 5
  • 2 – F1 2020
  • 3 – FIFA 21
  • 4 – NBA 2K21
  • 5 – Tony Hawks’s Pro Skater 1+2

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

  • 1 – Fall Guys
  • 2 – Valorant
  • 3 – Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • 5 – Among Us

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano

  • 1 – Alanah Pearce
  • 2 – Jay Ann Lopez
  • 3 – Nickmercs
  • 4 – Timtheatman
  • 5 – Valkyrae

Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante, com estúdios que fizeram seu primeiro jogo em 2020

  • 1 – Carrion
  • 2 – Mortal Shell
  • 3 – Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • 4 – Röki
  • 5 – Phasmophobia

Jogo mais esperado

  • Elden Ring
  • Sequência de God of War
  • Halo: Infinite
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Sequência de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

*Atenção! Reforçamos que a atualização ocorre em tempo real e, dependendo do horário que você estiver lendo a matéria, nem todos os vencedores estarão marcados. Todas as categorias com uma opção em negrito e imagem já terão ganhadores.


Fonte: Tecmundo