The Game Awards: confira os vencedores de cada categoria em tempo real

O The Game Awards 2020, evento conhecido como o “Oscar dos games”, acaba de começar e vai premiar diversas categorias, como Melhor Jogo de Ação, Melhor Narrativa, Melhor Direção e, certamente, o Melhor Jogo do Ano – ou GOTY, Game of the Year, como é conhecido mundo afora.
Como a premiação dura mais de duas horas, o Voxel vai trazer a lista completa abaixo e atualizá-la em tempo real, marcando o nome do jogo, estúdio ou opção vencedora em negrito conforme o evento estiver acontecendo. Portanto, confira abaixo a lista dos ganhadores.
Game of the Year (GOTY)
- 1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2 – Doom Eternal
- 3 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 4 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 5 – Hades
- 6 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Direção de Jogo
- 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 3 – Hades
- 4 – Half-Life Alyx
- 5 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Narrativa
- 1 – 13 Sentinels: Aegins Rim
- 2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 3 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 4 – Hades
- 5 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Direção de Arte
- 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 3 – Hades
- 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 5 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Trilha Sonora/Música
- 1 – Doom Eternal
- 2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 3 – Hades
- 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 5 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Design de Áudio
- 1 – Doom Eternal
- 2 – Half-Life: Alyx
- 3 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 4 – Resident Evil 3
- 5 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Atuação
- 1 – Ashley Johnson (Ellie – The Last of Us Part II)
- 2 – Laura Bailey (Abby – The Last of Us Part II)
- 3 – Daisuke Tsuji (Jin – Ghost of Tsushima)
- 4 – Logan Cunningham (diversos personagens – Hades)
- 5 – Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)
Jogos de Impacto (mensagens sociais legais ou impactantes)
- 1 – Through the Darkets of Times
- 2 – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- 3 – Spiritfarer
- 4 – Tell me Why
- 5 – If Found…
Melhor Jogo Contínuo (jogos de serviço)
- 1 – Apex Legends
- 2 – Destiny 2
- 3 – Call of Duty: Warzone
- 4 – Fortnite
- 5 – No Man’s Sky
Melhor Jogo Indie
- 1 – Spelunky 2
- 2 – Spiritfarer
- 3 – Fall Guys
- 4 – Carrion
- 5 – Hades
Melhor Jogo Mobile
- 1 – Call of Duty: Mobile
- 2 – Among Us
- 3 – Genshin Impact
- 4 – Legends of Runeterra
- 5 – Pokémon Café Mix
Melhor Suporte à Comunidade
- 1 – Apex Legends
- 2 – Destiny 2
- 3 – Fall Guys
- 4 – Fortnite
- 5 – No Man’s Sky
- 6 – Valorant
Melhor Jogo VR/AR
- 1 – Dreams
- 2 – Iron Man VR
- 3 – Star Wars Squadrons
- 4 – Half-Life: Alyx
- 5 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Melhor Jogo de Ação
- 1 – Doom Eternal
- 2 – Hades
- 3 – Half-Life: Alyx
- 4 – Nioh 2
- 5 – Streets of Rage 4
Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura (combinam combate com exploração e puzzles)
- 1 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 2 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 3 – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales
- 4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- 5 – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- 6 – The Last of Us Part II
Melhor Jogo de RPG
- 1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- 2 – Genshin Impact
- 3 – Persona 5 Royal
- 4 – Wasteland 3
- 5 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Melhor Jogo de Luta
- 1 – Granblue Fantasy Versus
- 2 – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- 3 – Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- 4 – One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- 5 – Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]
Melho Jogo para Família
- 1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2 – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- 3 – Fall Guys
- 4 – Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- 5 – Minecraft Dungeons
- 6 – Paper Mario: The Origami King
Melhor Jogo de Simulador/Estratégia
- 1 – Crusader Kings 3
- 2 – Desperados 3
- 3 – Gears Tactics
- 4 – Microsoft Flight Simulator
- 5 – XCOM: Chimera Squad
Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida
- 1 – Dirt 5
- 2 – F1 2020
- 3 – FIFA 21
- 4 – NBA 2K21
- 5 – Tony Hawks’s Pro Skater 1+2
Melhor Jogo Multiplayer
- 1 – Fall Guys
- 2 – Valorant
- 3 – Call of Duty: Warzone
- 4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 5 – Among Us
Criador de Conteúdo do Ano
- 1 – Alanah Pearce
- 2 – Jay Ann Lopez
- 3 – Nickmercs
- 4 – Timtheatman
- 5 – Valkyrae
Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante, com estúdios que fizeram seu primeiro jogo em 2020
- 1 – Carrion
- 2 – Mortal Shell
- 3 – Raji: An Ancient Epic
- 4 – Röki
- 5 – Phasmophobia
Jogo mais esperado
- Elden Ring
- Sequência de God of War
- Halo: Infinite
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- Sequência de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
*Atenção! Reforçamos que a atualização ocorre em tempo real e, dependendo do horário que você estiver lendo a matéria, nem todos os vencedores estarão marcados. Todas as categorias com uma opção em negrito e imagem já terão ganhadores.
Fonte: Tecmundo