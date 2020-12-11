The Game Awards: confira os vencedores de cada categoria em tempo real

O The Game Awards 2020, evento conhecido como o “Oscar dos games”, acaba de começar e vai premiar diversas categorias, como Melhor Jogo de Ação, Melhor Narrativa, Melhor Direção e, certamente, o Melhor Jogo do Ano – ou GOTY, Game of the Year, como é conhecido mundo afora.

Como a premiação dura mais de duas horas, o Voxel vai trazer a lista completa abaixo e atualizá-la em tempo real, marcando o nome do jogo, estúdio ou opção vencedora em negrito conforme o evento estiver acontecendo. Portanto, confira abaixo a lista dos ganhadores.

Game of the Year (GOTY)

1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2 – Doom Eternal

3 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

4 – Ghost of Tsushima

5 – Hades

6 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Direção de Jogo

1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

2 – Ghost of Tsushima

3 – Hades

4 – Half-Life Alyx

5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Narrativa

1 – 13 Sentinels: Aegins Rim

2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

3 – Ghost of Tsushima

4 – Hades

5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Direção de Arte

1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

2 – Ghost of Tsushima

3 – Hades

4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Trilha Sonora/Música

1 – Doom Eternal

2 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

3 – Hades

4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Design de Áudio

1 – Doom Eternal

2 – Half-Life: Alyx

3 – Ghost of Tsushima

4 – Resident Evil 3

5 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Atuação

1 – Ashley Johnson (Ellie – The Last of Us Part II)

2 – Laura Bailey (Abby – The Last of Us Part II)

3 – Daisuke Tsuji (Jin – Ghost of Tsushima)

4 – Logan Cunningham (diversos personagens – Hades)

5 – Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales)

Jogos de Impacto (mensagens sociais legais ou impactantes)

1 – Through the Darkets of Times

2 – Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

3 – Spiritfarer

4 – Tell me Why

5 – If Found…

Melhor Jogo Contínuo (jogos de serviço)

1 – Apex Legends

2 – Destiny 2

3 – Call of Duty: Warzone

4 – Fortnite

5 – No Man’s Sky

Melhor Jogo Indie

1 – Spelunky 2

2 – Spiritfarer

3 – Fall Guys

4 – Carrion

5 – Hades

Melhor Jogo Mobile

1 – Call of Duty: Mobile

2 – Among Us

3 – Genshin Impact

4 – Legends of Runeterra

5 – Pokémon Café Mix

Melhor Suporte à Comunidade

1 – Apex Legends

2 – Destiny 2

3 – Fall Guys

4 – Fortnite

5 – No Man’s Sky

6 – Valorant

Melhor Jogo VR/AR

1 – Dreams

2 – Iron Man VR

3 – Star Wars Squadrons

4 – Half-Life: Alyx

5 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Melhor Jogo de Ação

1 – Doom Eternal

2 – Hades

3 – Half-Life: Alyx

4 – Nioh 2

5 – Streets of Rage 4

Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura (combinam combate com exploração e puzzles)

1 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

2 – Ghost of Tsushima

3 – Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales

4 – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

5 – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

6 – The Last of Us Part II

Melhor Jogo de RPG

1 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

2 – Genshin Impact

3 – Persona 5 Royal

4 – Wasteland 3

5 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Melhor Jogo de Luta

1 – Granblue Fantasy Versus

2 – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

3 – Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

4 – One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

5 – Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late[CL-R]

Melho Jogo para Família



1 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2 – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

3 – Fall Guys

4 – Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

5 – Minecraft Dungeons

6 – Paper Mario: The Origami King

Melhor Jogo de Simulador/Estratégia



1 – Crusader Kings 3

2 – Desperados 3

3 – Gears Tactics

4 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

5 – XCOM: Chimera Squad

Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida



1 – Dirt 5

2 – F1 2020

3 – FIFA 21

4 – NBA 2K21

5 – Tony Hawks’s Pro Skater 1+2

Melhor Jogo Multiplayer

1 – Fall Guys

2 – Valorant

3 – Call of Duty: Warzone

4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5 – Among Us

Criador de Conteúdo do Ano



1 – Alanah Pearce

2 – Jay Ann Lopez

3 – Nickmercs

4 – Timtheatman

5 – Valkyrae

Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante, com estúdios que fizeram seu primeiro jogo em 2020



1 – Carrion

2 – Mortal Shell

3 – Raji: An Ancient Epic

4 – Röki

5 – Phasmophobia

Jogo mais esperado

Elden Ring

Sequência de God of War

Halo: Infinite

Horizon: Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

Sequência de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

*Atenção! Reforçamos que a atualização ocorre em tempo real e, dependendo do horário que você estiver lendo a matéria, nem todos os vencedores estarão marcados. Todas as categorias com uma opção em negrito e imagem já terão ganhadores.