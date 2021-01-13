FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quarta-feira 13 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quarta-feira 13 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
7h15 às 9h – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise
9h às 9h15 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
9h15 às 11h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
11h às 13h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
13h às 14h55 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
14h55 às 17h – Premier League, Manchester City x Brighton – AO VIVO
17h às 17h30 – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
17h30 às 18h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
18h às 18h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
18h30 às 21h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – AO VIVO
21h15 às 23h15 – Premier League, Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise
23h15 à 1h – Copa da Alemanha, Holstein Kiel x Bayern de Munique – Reprise
1h às 3h15 – Futebol Na Veia – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
8h45 às 9h15 – Dakar 2021 #10 – Reprise
9h15 às 11h – LaLiga, Osasuna x Real Madrid – Reprise
11h às 11h15 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
11h15 às 13h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2011, Santos x Peñarol – Reprise
13h às 13h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – Liga NOS, Famalicão x Porto – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE Vintage – #3 – INÉDITO
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial: Gabi – Reprise
19h45 às 20h45 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
20h45 às 22h30 – Premier League, Manchester City x Brighton – Reprise
22h30 às 23h – Dakar 2021 #11 – Reprise
23h à 00h45 – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Sociedad x Barcelona – Reprise
00h45 à 1h15 – Dakar 2021 #11 – Reprise
1h15 às 3h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN