FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da segunda-feira 11 de janeiro de 2021

Postado por
ESPN.com.br
-


Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, NFL e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da segunda-feira 11 de janeiro de 2021

FOX Sports

7h às 7h30 – Especial Libertadores – Semifinais (ida) – Reprise

7h30 às 8h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

8h30 às 11h – NFL, Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints – Reprise

11h às 12h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise

12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO

15h30 às 17h30 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO

17h30 às 20h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO

20h às 22h – Debate Final – AO VIVO

22h às 23h – Tarde Redonda – Reprise

23h à 1h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise

1h45 às 3h45 – Debate Final – Reprise

3h45 às 3h50 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise

3h50 às 4h15 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 5 – Reprise

4h15 às 5h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

5h15 às 7h – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Osasuna – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 8h45 – Liga NOS, Nacional vs. Sporting – Reprise

8h45 às 9h15 – Dakar Rally #8 – Reprise

9h15 às 11h -Copa da Liga Inglesa, Manchester United vs. Manchester City – Reprise

11h às 12h45 – Liga NOS, Benfica vs. Tondela – Reprise

12h45 às 14h30 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Sociedad – Reprise

14h30 às 16h15 – Campeonato Holandês, Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord – Reprise

16h15 às 18h – LaLiga, Granada x Barcelona – Reprise

18h às 19h45 – Campeonato Holandês, Ajax vs. PSV – Reprise

19h45 às 21h30 – LaLiga, Osasuna x Real Madrid – Reprise

21h30 às 22h – Dakar 2021 #9 – INÉDITO

22h à 1h – WWE Monday Night Raw – #3 – AO VIVO

1h à 1h30 – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise

1h30 às 3h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise

3h15 às 3h45 – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise

3h45 às 6h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise

6h30 às 7h – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN