FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da segunda-feira 11 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, NFL e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da segunda-feira 11 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 7h30 – Especial Libertadores – Semifinais (ida) – Reprise
7h30 às 8h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
8h30 às 11h – NFL, Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints – Reprise
11h às 12h45 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h30 às 17h30 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO
17h30 às 20h – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
20h às 22h – Debate Final – AO VIVO
22h às 23h – Tarde Redonda – Reprise
23h à 1h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
1h45 às 3h45 – Debate Final – Reprise
3h45 às 3h50 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
3h50 às 4h15 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 5 – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Osasuna – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Liga NOS, Nacional vs. Sporting – Reprise
8h45 às 9h15 – Dakar Rally #8 – Reprise
9h15 às 11h -Copa da Liga Inglesa, Manchester United vs. Manchester City – Reprise
11h às 12h45 – Liga NOS, Benfica vs. Tondela – Reprise
12h45 às 14h30 – LaLiga, Sevilla x Real Sociedad – Reprise
14h30 às 16h15 – Campeonato Holandês, Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyenoord – Reprise
16h15 às 18h – LaLiga, Granada x Barcelona – Reprise
18h às 19h45 – Campeonato Holandês, Ajax vs. PSV – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – LaLiga, Osasuna x Real Madrid – Reprise
21h30 às 22h – Dakar 2021 #9 – INÉDITO
22h à 1h – WWE Monday Night Raw – #3 – AO VIVO
1h à 1h30 – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise
1h30 às 3h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
3h15 às 3h45 – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise
3h45 às 6h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Dakar 2021 #9 – Reprise
