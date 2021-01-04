FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da segunda-feira 4 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Premier League, Campeonato Português e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da segunda-feira, 4 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial – Estreia de Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
7h15 às 9h – La Liga – Huesca x Barcelona – Reprise
9h às 9h15 – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
9h15 às 11h – Liga NOS – Santa Clara x Benfica – Reprise
11h às 12h45 – Premier League – Cheslea x Manchester City – Reprise
12h45 às 15h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h30 às 16h45 – Tarde Redonda – AO VIVO
16h45 às 16h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – Valencia x Cádiz – AO VIVO
19h às 20h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
20h30 às 22h – Debate Final – AO VIVO
22h às 23h – Tarde Redonda – Reprise
23h às 1h45 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
1h45 às 3h30 – Premier League – Southampton x Liverpool – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – La Liga – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS – Porto x Moreirense – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 7h30 – Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Reprise
7h30 às 10h – NFL – Arizona Cardinals x Los Angeles Rams – Reprise
10h às 10h30 – Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Reprise
10h30 às 12h15 – La Liga – Real Sociedad x Osasuna – Reprise
12h15 às 12h45 -Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Reprise
12h45 às 14h30 – Liga NOS – Porto x Moreirense – Reprise
14h30 às 16h15 – La Liga – Huesca x Barcelona – Reprise
16h15 às 18h – Liga NOS – Sporting x Braga – Reprise
18h às 19h45 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – Premier League – Southampton x Liverpool – Reprise
21h30 à 22h – Dakar Rally – Ep. 2 – Inédito
22h à 1h – WWE Monday Night Raw – AO VIVO
1h às 1h30 – Dakar Rally – Ep. 2 – Reprise
1h30 às 3h15 – Liga NOS – Santa Clara x Benfica – Reprise
3h15 às 3h45 – Dakar Rally – Ep. 2 – Reprise
3h45 às 6h30 – FOX Sports Rádio – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Dakar Rally – Ep. 2 – Reprise
