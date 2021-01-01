FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da sexta-feira 1 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem La Liga, Premier League, Conmebol Libertadores e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da sexta-feira 1 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 7h15 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
7h15 às 7h40 – Especial: A Glória Eterna – Reprise
7h40 às 7h45 – Especial – Os Galáticos do Real – Reprise
7h45 às 9h30 – La Liga – Osasuna x Alavés – Reprise
9h30 às 9h40 – Especial – Gabi – Reprise
9h40 às 10h30 – WWE Raw Highlight – Inédito
10h30 às 12h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
12h15 às 14h – Conmebol Libertadores – Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
14h às 15h – FOX Sports Rádio – AO VIVO
15h às 16h45 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2013, Santos x Peñarol – Reprise
16h45 às 18h30 – Libertadores Classics: Oitavas de Final 2013, Corinthians x Boca Juniors – Reprise
18h30 às 19h30 – Expediente Futebol – AO VIVO
19h30 às 21h15 – Libertadores Classisc – Semifinal 2019, Flamengo x Grêmio – Reprise
21h15 às 23h – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
23h às 00h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
00h45 às 2h30 – Liga NOS – Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
2h30 às 3h30 – Show da Uefa Europa League – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – Premier League – Manchester United x Wolverhampton – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – La Liga – Barcelona x Eibar – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premier League – Manhcester United x Wolverhampton – Reprise
8h45 às 10h30 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise
10h30 às 11h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
11h às 12h45 – Liga NOS – Belenenses x Sporting – Reprise
12h45 às 14h30 – La Liga – Athletic Bilbao x Real Sociedad – Reprise
14h30 às 16h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise
16h15 às 18h – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise
18h às 19h45 – Premier League – Manhcester United x Wolverhampton – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – Premier League – Newcastle x Liverpool – Reprise
21h30 às 22h – Prévia do Campeonato Espanhol – Reprise
22h à 00h – WWE Smackdown – AO VIVO
00h à 1h45 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise
1h45 às 3h30 – La Liga – Elche x Real Madrid – Reprise
3h30 às 5h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Grêmio x Santos – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores – Santos x Grêmio – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN