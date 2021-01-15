FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da sexta-feira 15 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da sexta-feira 14 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 7h05 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
7h05 às 7h30 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 1 – Reprise
7h30 às 8h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review
8h30 às 8h40 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
8h40 às 9h30 – Wwe Raw Highlight #3 – Inédito
9h30 às 11h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Junrios – Reprise
11h30 às 13h30 – Copa da Alemanha, Holstein Kiel x Bayern de Munique – Reprise
13h30 às 15h25 – Premier League, Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise
15h25 às 17h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting x Rio Ave – AO VIVO
17h30 às 20h – Liga NOS, Porto x Benfica – AO VIVO
20h às 22h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise
22h à 0h – Liga NOS, Sporting x Rio Ave – Reprise
0h à 0h30 – Visão MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
0h30 às 2h30 – Liga NOS, Porto x Benfica – Reprise
2h30 às 3h – Visão FO – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
3h às 5h – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
5h às 7h– Premier League, Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 9h – Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton – Reprise
9h às 9h30 – Dakar 2021 #12 – Reprise
9h30 às 11h15 – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
11h15 às 13h – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona – Reprise
13h às 14h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
14h às 15h45 – Premier League, Arsenal x Crystal Palace – Reprise
17h45 às 17h30 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise
17h30 às 18h – Especial Libertadores – Semifinais (volta) – Reprise
18h às 19h45 – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise
21h30 às 22h – Dakar 2021 #13 – INÉDITO
22h à 0h – WWW Smackdown! – 15/1/2021 – AO VIVO
0h à 0h30 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise
0h30 às 2h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise
2h15 às 3h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
3h15 às 3h45 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise
3h45 às 5h45 – Premier League, Manchester City x Brighton – Reprise
5h45 às 6h15 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN