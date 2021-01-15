FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da sexta-feira 15 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Conmebol Libertadores, Premier League e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da sexta-feira 14 de janeiro de 2021

FOX Sports

7h às 7h05 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise

7h05 às 7h30 – Glória Eterna: Episódio 1 – Reprise

7h30 às 8h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review

8h30 às 8h40 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

8h40 às 9h30 – Wwe Raw Highlight #3 – Inédito

9h30 às 11h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Junrios – Reprise

11h30 às 13h30 – Copa da Alemanha, Holstein Kiel x Bayern de Munique – Reprise

13h30 às 15h25 – Premier League, Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise

15h25 às 17h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting x Rio Ave – AO VIVO

17h30 às 20h – Liga NOS, Porto x Benfica – AO VIVO

20h às 22h – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise

22h à 0h – Liga NOS, Sporting x Rio Ave – Reprise

0h à 0h30 – Visão MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

0h30 às 2h30 – Liga NOS, Porto x Benfica – Reprise

2h30 às 3h – Visão FO – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise

3h às 5h – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

5h às 7h– Premier League, Tottenham x Fulham – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 9h – Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton – Reprise

9h às 9h30 – Dakar 2021 #12 – Reprise

9h30 às 11h15 – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

11h15 às 13h – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona – Reprise

13h às 14h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise

14h às 15h45 – Premier League, Arsenal x Crystal Palace – Reprise

17h45 às 17h30 – LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise

17h30 às 18h – Especial Libertadores – Semifinais (volta) – Reprise

18h às 19h45 – Supercopa da Espanha, Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

19h45 às 21h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise

21h30 às 22h – Dakar 2021 #13 – INÉDITO

22h à 0h – WWW Smackdown! – 15/1/2021 – AO VIVO

0h à 0h30 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise

0h30 às 2h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Santos x Boca Juniors – Reprise

2h15 às 3h15 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise

3h15 às 3h45 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise

3h45 às 5h45 – Premier League, Manchester City x Brighton – Reprise

5h45 às 6h15 – Dakar 2021 #13 – Reprise

