FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 12 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 12 de janeiro de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 8h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial – Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
9h às 11h – La Liga – Granada x Barcelona – Reprise
11h às 13h – La Liga – Osasuna x Real Madrid – Reprise
13h às 13h15 – Especial – Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
13h15 às 15h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
15h15 às 17h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
17h15 às 17h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
17h25 às 19h30 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – AO VIVO
19h30 às 21h30 – Premier League – Sheffield United x Newcastle – Reprise
21h30 às 23h30 – Premier League – Burnley x Manchester United – Reprise
23h30 à 1h30 – Premier League – Wolverhampton x Everton – Reprise
1h30 às 3h30 – BB Debate – Reprise
3h30 às 5h30 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise
5h30 às 6h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
6h30 às 6h35 – Especial – Galáticos do Real – Reprise
6h35 às 7h – Especial – A Glória Eterna, ep. 4 – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 9h – La Liga – Huesca x Bétis – Reprise
9h às 9h30 – Dakar Rally #9 – Reprise
9h30 às 10h – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Liga NOS – Nacional x Sporting – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – Campeonato Holandês – Ajax x PSV – Reprise
13h30 às 15h15 – La Liga – Granada x Barcelona – Reprise
15h15 às 17h – Campeonato Português – Benfica x Tondela – Reprise
17h às 18h45 – Campeonato Holandês – Sparta Rotterdam x Feyenoord – Reprise
18h45 às 19h35 – WWE NXT – Inédito
19h35 às 19h45 – Especial Gabi – Reprise
19h45 às 21h30 – Conmebol Libertadores – Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
21h30 às 22h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
22h30 às 23h – Dakar 2021 #10 – Inédito
23h às 00h45 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla – Reprise
00h45 às 1h15 – Dakar 2021 #10 – Reprise
1h15 às 3h – Premier League – Burnley x Manchester United – Reprise
3h às 4h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Boca Juniors x Santos – Reprise
4h45 às 6h30 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad
6h30 às 7h – Dakar 2021 #10 – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN