FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 2 e domingo 3 de janeiro

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga, Liga NOS, Championship e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 2 de janeiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h30 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
7h30 às 9h15 – La Liga – Atlético de Madrid x Getafe – Reprise
9h15 às 9h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
9h25 às 11h30 – Premier League – Tottenham x Leeds United – AO VIVO
11h30 às 11h55 – Pré-jogo – Reprise
11h55 às 14h – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
14h às 14h25 – Glória Eterna, ep.6 – Reprise
14h25 às 14h40 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
14h40 às 14h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
14h55 às 17h – Liga NOS – Sporting x Braga – AO VIVO
17h às 18h45 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
18h45 às 19h – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
19h às 20h45 – Premier League – Tottenham x Leeds United – Reprise
20h45 às 22h30 – LaLiga – Bétis x Sevilla – Inédito
22h30 às 00h15 – La Liga – Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo – Inédito
00h15 à 00h40 – Glória Eterna, ep. 6 – Reprise
00h40 à 00h45 – Filler – Os Galáticos do Real – Reprise
00h45 às 2h30 – Premier League – Tottenham x Leeds United – Reprise
2h30 às 4h15 – La Liga – Bétis x Sevilla – Reprise
4h15 às 5h15 – Show da Europa League – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – La Liga – Real Madrid x Celta de Vigo – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h – Show da Uefa Europa League – Reprise
8h às 9h45 – Conmebol Libertadores – Libertad x Palmeiras – Reprise
9h45 às 11h30 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Libertad – Reprise
11h30 às 12h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
12h30 às 15h – Dakar 2021 – AO VIVO
15h às 16h45 – Libertadores Classics – Boca Juniors x Corinthians – Final 2012 – Reprise
16h45 às 18h30 – Libertadores Classics – Atlético-MG x Olimpia – Final 2013 – Reprise
18h30 às 20h15 – Libertadores Classics – São Paulo x Athletico-PR – Final 2005 – Reprise
20h15 às 22h – Libertadores Classics- Palmeiras x Grêmio – Quartas de Final 2019 – Reprise
22h às 00h30 – Dakar 2021 – Reprise
0h30 às 2h15 – Liga NOS – Sporting x Braga – Reprise
2h15 às 2h45 – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
4h30 às 4h45 – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
4h45 às 5h10 – Glória Eterna, ep. 2 – Reprise
5h10 às 5h15 – Filler – Os Galáticos do Real – Reprise
5h15 às 7h – Liga NOS – Sporting x Braga – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 3 de janeiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
7h às 8h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Reprise
8h às 9h45 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
9h45 às 9h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
9h55 às 12h – La Liga – Athletic Bilbao x Elche – AO VIVO
12h às 12h10 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
12h10 às 14h15 – La Liga – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – AO VIVO
14h15 às 14h25 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
14h25 às 16h30 – Real Sociedad x Osasuna – AO VIVO
16h30 às 18h15 – Libertadores Classics – Flamengo x Grêmio – Semifinal 2019 – Reprise
18h15 às 18h25 – Especial – Maradona La Liga – Reprise
18h25 às 21h30 – NFL – Arizona Cardinals x Los Angeles Rams – AO VIVO
21h30 às 23h15 – La Liga – Huesca x Barcelona – Inédito
23h15 à 1h – La Liga – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – Reprise
1h às 2h45 – Liga NOS – Porto x Moreirense – Reprise
2h45 às 4h30 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
4h30 às 6h15 – La Liga – Huesca x Barcelona – Reprise
6h15 às 6h30 – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
6h30 às 7h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h45 – Premier League – Tottenham x Leeds United – Reprise
8h45 às 9h – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
9h às 9h50 – WWE SmackDown – INÉDITO
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Libertadores Classics – Lanús x Grêmio – Final 2017 – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – Libertadores Classics – Internacional x Chivas Guadalajara – Final 2010 – Reprise
13h30 às 13h45 – Especial – Barcelona de Rijkaard – Reprise
13h45 às 13h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
13h55 às 16h – Liga NOS – Santa Clara x Benfica – AO VIVO
16h às 17h45 – Championship – Swansea x Watford – Reprise
17h45 às 17h55 – Pré-jogo – AO VIVO
17h55 às 20h – Liga NOS – Porto x Moreirense – AO VIVO
20h à 21h45 – Premier League – Chelsea x Manchester City – Inédito
21h45 às 22h – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
22h às 22h30 -Visão FOX – MotoGP – Reprise
22h30 às 23h – Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Inédito
23h às 00h45 – Liga NOS – Sporting x Braga – Reprise
00h45 à 1h – Especial – O Melhor Celta – Reprise
1h à 1h25 – Glória Eterna, ep. 3 p Reprise
1h25 à 1h30 – Filler – Os Galáticos do Real – Reprise
1h30 às 2h – Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Reprise
2h às 3h45 – Premier League – Chelsea x Manchester City – Reprise
3h45 às 4h – Especial – Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
4h às 4h30 – Dakar Rally – Ep. 1 – Reprise
4h30 às 7h – NFL – Arizona Cardinals x Los Angeles Rams – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN