FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 30 e domingo 31 de janeiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de sábado, 30 de janeiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
7h às 8h – WWE Raw highlight #5 – INÉDITO
8h às 8h10 – Filler: Iniesta no Barcelona – Parte 1 – Reprise
8h10 às 9h55 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo vs. River Plate – Reprise
9h55 às 12h – LaLiga, Eibar x Sevilla – AO VIVO
12h às 14h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Levante – AO VIVO
14h15 às 16h45 – Abre O Jogo, Conmebol Libertadores 2020 – Final – AO VIVO
16h45 às 19h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Santos – AO VIVO
19h30 às 22h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
22h à 0h – Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United – Reprise
0h às 2h – Conmebol Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
2h às 4h – LaLiga, Eibar x Sevilla – Reprise
4h às 6h15 – Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United – Reprise
6h15 às 8h15 – Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
6h às 7h45 – Libertadores Classics: Final Ida 2012, Boca Juniors vs. Corinthians – Reprise
7h45 às 9h50 – Championship, Reading vs. AFC Bournemouth – Reprise
9h50 às 10h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
10h às 11h45 – Libertadores Classics: Final Volta 2012, Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors – Reprise
11h45 às 13h30 – Libertadores Classics: Final 2013, Atlético Mineiro vs. Olimpia – Reprise
13h30 às 15h30– Copa do Rei, CD Alcoyano vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
15h30 às 17h30 – Championship, Reading vs. AFC Bournemouth – Reprise
17h30 às 20h30 – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – AO VIVO
20h30 às 21h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
21h30 às 22h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
22h30 às 23h30 – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 1 – Reprise
23h30 às 0h30 – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 2 – Reprise
0h30 à 1h30 – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 3 – Reprise
1h30 às 4h30 – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise
4h30 às 7h30 – ESPN Knockout, Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports de domingo, 31 de janeiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
8h15 às 10h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo vs. River Plate – Reprise
10h às 12h – Conmebol Libertadores, Final – Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
12h às 12h10 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
12h10 às 14h15 – LaLiga, Cádiz x Atlético de Madrid – AO VIVO
14h15 às 16h10 – Premier League, Chelsea vs. Burnley – Reprise
16h10 às 18h15 – Premier League, Brighton vs. Tottenham – AO VIVO
18h15 às 20h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Final – Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
20h15 às 22h15 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Levante – Reprise
22h15 à 0h15 – Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United
0h15 às 2h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Final – Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
2h15 às 4h15 – Premier League, West Ham vs. Liverpool – Reprise
4h15 às 6h15 – LaLiga, Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
6h15 às 8h15 – Premier League, Brighton vs. Tottenham – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h30 às 9h30 -Liga NOS, Farense vs. Porto – Reprise
9h30 às 10h20 – Wwe SmackDown Highlight #5 – INÉDITO
10h20 às 10h30 – Especial: Ronaldo na Espanha – Reprise
10h30 às 12h30 – Copa do Rei, CDA Navalcarnero vs. Granada – Reprise
12h30 às 14h30 – Copa do Rei, CD Alcoyano vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
14h30 às 15h – Visão FOX – MotoGP – Dezembro – Reprise
15h às 18h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – AO VIVO
18h às 19h – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 1 – Reprise
19h às 20h – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 2 – Reprise
20h às 21h – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Dia 3 – Reprise
21h às 22h – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
22h à 0h – Campeonato Holandês, Feyenoord vs. PSV – Reprise
0h às 2h – Championship, Reading vs. AFC Bournemouth – Reprise
2h às 5h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise
5h às 7h – Campeonato Holandês, Feyenoord vs. PSV – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN