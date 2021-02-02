FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 2 de fevereiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Campeonato Português, LaLiga, Copa do Rei e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 2 de fevereiro de 2021
FOX Sports
6h às 8h – LaLiga, Betis vs. Osasuna – Reprise
8h às 10h – Premier League, Everton vs. Newcastle – Reprise
10h às 10h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise
10h15 às 12h15 – Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United – Reprise
12h15 às 12h30 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
12h30 às 14h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting vs. Benfica – Reprise
14h30 às 14h55 – Abre O Jogo, Premier League – AO VIVO
14h55 às 17h – Premier League, Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich – AO VIVO
17h às 17h10 – Abre O Jogo, Premier League – AO VIVO
17h10 às 19h15 – Premier League, Manchester United vs. Southampton – AO VIVO
19h15 às 21h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo vs. River Plate – Reprise
21h às 23h – Conmebol Libertadores: Final, Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise
23h à 1h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise
1h às 2h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise
2h às 4h – BB Debate – Reprise
4h às 6h – Premier League, Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich – Reprise
6h às 8h30 – NFL AFC Wild Card, Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 10h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise
10h às 12h – Liga NOS, Sporting vs. Benfica – Reprise
12h às 14h – Championship, Watford vs. Queens Park Rangers – Reprise
14h às 16h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise
16h às 18h – Campeonato Holandês, Feyenoord vs. PSV
18h às 18h50 – WWE Nxt #6 – INÉDITO
18h50 às 19h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
19h às 22h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise
22h à 0h – Copa da Alemanha, Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Reprise
0h às 2h – Copa do Rei, Almería vs. Sevilla – Reprise
2h às 4h – LaLiga, Cádiz vs. Atletico de Madrid – Reprise
4h às 6h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise
6h às 7h – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Resumo – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN