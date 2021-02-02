FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 2 de fevereiro de 2021

ESPN.com.br
Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Campeonato Português, LaLiga, Copa do Rei e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 2 de fevereiro de 2021

FOX Sports

6h às 8h – LaLiga, Betis vs. Osasuna – Reprise

8h às 10h – Premier League, Everton vs. Newcastle – Reprise

10h às 10h15 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard – Reprise

10h15 às 12h15 – Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United – Reprise

12h15 às 12h30 – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

12h30 às 14h30 – Liga NOS, Sporting vs. Benfica – Reprise

14h30 às 14h55 – Abre O Jogo, Premier League – AO VIVO

14h55 às 17h – Premier League, Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich – AO VIVO

17h às 17h10 – Abre O Jogo, Premier League – AO VIVO

17h10 às 19h15 – Premier League, Manchester United vs. Southampton – AO VIVO

19h15 às 21h – Libertadores Classics: Final 2019, Flamengo vs. River Plate – Reprise

21h às 23h – Conmebol Libertadores: Final, Palmeiras vs. Santos – Reprise

23h à 1h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise

1h às 2h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise

2h às 4h – BB Debate – Reprise

4h às 6h – Premier League, Sheffield United vs. West Bromwich – Reprise

6h às 8h30 – NFL AFC Wild Card, Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

7h às 10h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise

10h às 12h – Liga NOS, Sporting vs. Benfica – Reprise

12h às 14h – Championship, Watford vs. Queens Park Rangers – Reprise

14h às 16h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise

16h às 18h – Campeonato Holandês, Feyenoord vs. PSV

18h às 18h50 – WWE Nxt #6 – INÉDITO

18h50 às 19h – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise

19h às 22h – IMSA Weathertech: 24 horas de Daytona – Reprise

22h à 0h – Copa da Alemanha, Rot-Weiss Essen vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Reprise

0h às 2h – Copa do Rei, Almería vs. Sevilla – Reprise

2h às 4h – LaLiga, Cádiz vs. Atletico de Madrid – Reprise

4h às 6h – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. Ajax – Reprise

6h às 7h – WRC: Etapa de Monte Carlo: Resumo – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN

