FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de sábado 6 e domingo 7 de fevereiro de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, La Liga e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação do FOX Sports de sábado, 6 de fevereiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
7h às 9h20 – LaLiga – Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
9h20 às 11h30 – Premier League – Aston Villa x Arsenal – AO VIVO
11h30 às 11h50 – Abre o jogo – AO VIVO
11h50 às 14h – Premier League – Newcastle x Southampton – AO VIVO
14h às 16h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Santos – Reprise
16h às 16h30 – Momento ESPN – Além da Bola – Edilson – Reprise
16h30 às 16h55 – Abre o jogo – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – LaLiga – Sevilla x Getafe – AO VIVO
19h às 20h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
20h às 22h – Premier League – Liverpool x Brighton – Reprise
22h à 00h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Santos – Reprise
00h às 2h – Liga NOS – Benfica x Vitória de Guimarães – Reprise
2h às 4h – LaLiga – Sevilla x Getafe – Reprise
4h às 6h – Premier League – Fulham x Leicester City – Reprise
Veja, abaixo, a programação do FOX Sports de domingo, 7 de fevereiro de 2021:
FOX Sports
6h às 8h05 – Premier League – Tottenham x Chelsea – Reprise
8h05 às 10h10 – Campeonato Holandês – Ajax x Utrecht – AO VIVO
10h10 às 11h55 – Libertadores Classics – Flamengo x River Plate – 2019 – Reprise
11h55 às 12h10 – Abre o jogo – AO VIVO
12h10 às 14h15 – LaLiga – Athletic Bilbao x Valencia – AO VIVO
14h15 às 16h15 – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Santos – Reprise
16h15 às 16h25 – Especial – Maradona La Liga – Reprise
16h25 às 16h55 – Abre o jogo – AO VIVO
16h55 às 19h – LaLiga – Bétis x Barcelona – AO VIVO
19h às 21h – Premier League – Tottenham x Chelsea – Reprise
21h às 21h30 – Momento ESPN – Além da Bola – Elias – Reprise
21h30 às 23h15 – Libertadores Classics – Internacional x São Paulo – 2006 – Reprise
23h15 às 23h30 – Especial – Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
23h30 à 1h30 – LaLiga- Athletic Bilbao x Valencia – Reprise
1h30 às 2h – Momento ESPN – Além da Bola – Edilson – Reprise
2h às 4h – LaLiga – Sevilla x Getafe – Reprise
4h às 6h – Conmebol Libertadores – Palmeiras x Santos – Reprise
6h às 7h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Season Review – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN