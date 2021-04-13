At What Age Do Men Start Losing Their Hair?

Pretty much all men will, at some point in their life, experience a certain amount of hair loss on their head. However, the age that this happens and how much they lose can differ greatly from man to man. To help you understand when it may happen to you, keep reading.

Male Pattern Baldness

Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) is probably the single most common type of hair loss, with just over half of all adult males experiencing it during their lifetime at some point. In fact it is said that some 50 percent of men who are over the age of 50 years old have experienced some level of hair loss.

Some of the ther names that you may hear male pattern baldness being referred to as include male pattern hair loss, androgenetic alopecia, and hereditary hair loss. MPB typically begins with a receding of the hairline and a thinning of the hair at the temples. It is also not uncommon to experience a thinning of the hair on or around the crown of the head, resulting in a bald spot.

Whilst some women do suffer with androgenetic alopecia, it is far less prevalent and very rarely leads to full blown baldness.

Because MPB affects each and every man differently, it is difficult to say with certainty when any one man can expect to first notice any signs. However, scientists do know that from the occurrence of the very first signs, it takes anywhere between 15 and 25 years for a man to go fully bald. By the time that they reach 60 years of age, roughly two thirds of all men either have a balding pattern or are completely bald altogether.

The Causes

It is not usually the case that there is just one single cause of MPB and it is likely that there are a number of both environmental and genetic factors that are at play. That being said, it is medically considered as a condition that is hereditary, meaning that it has been transmitted from a parent down to yourself.

It is believed by some scientists that it is some specific genes that are personally responsible for this type of hair loss. However. More detailed research and studies are required in order to be completely sure that this is the case.

Treating Hair Loss

As it stands, there is currently no cure to baldness that is 100 percent guaranteed. However, there are a number of treatments available out there that are effective in not only halting the process but in putting hair back on your head.

The most common form of treatment that most men reach for is medication. One of the most effective and thus most common forms of medication is Finasteride – to find out the cost for tablets, follow the link.

Other forms of treatment include toupees / wigs and hair transplants. The latter is something that has grown in popularity over recent years as the cost of doing so has become much more affordable.