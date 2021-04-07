FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quarta-feira 07 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quarta-feira 07 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 9h – Copa da França, Monaco x Metz, Reprise
9h às 10h45 – Premier League, Arsenal x Liverpool, Reprise
10h45 às 12h30 – Campeonato Português, Portimonense x Porto, Reprise
12h30 às 13h25 – Especial Barbosa – 100 anos de perdão, Reprise
13h25 às 15h30 –Copa da Alemanha, Jahn Regensburg x Werder Bremen, AO VIVO
15h30 às 15h55 – Abre o Jogo, LaLiga, AO VIVO
15h55 às 18h – LaLiga, Real Sociedad x Athletic Bilbao, AO VIVO
18h às 18h30 – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
18h30 às 19h – LaLiga World, Reprise
19h às 21h – LaLiga, Barcelona x Valladolid, Reprise
21h às 21h15 – Abre o Jogo, AO VIVO
21h15 às 23h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Atlético Nacional, AO VIVO
23h30 às 0h – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
0h às 1h – Futebol no Mundo, Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate, Reprise
3h às 5h – Championship, Norwich City x Huddersfield Town, Reprise
5h às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Libertad x Atlético Nacional, Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 8h15 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 3: GP de Doha, Reprise
8h15 às 9h35 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 2: GP de Doha, Reprise
9h35 às 11h05 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – MotoGP: GP de Doha, Reprise
11h05 às 11h30 – Momento ESPN: Além da Bola, Elias, Reprise
11h30 às 12h30 – Especial Libertadores, Reprise
12h30 às 13h – UEFA Europa League Magazine, Reprise
13h às 15h – Copa do Rei, Real Sociedad x Athletic Bilbao, Reprise
15h às 17h – Championship, Barnsley x Reading, Reprise
17h às 17h30 – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
17h30 às 17h35 – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2, Reprise
17h35 às 18h25 – WWE Vintage, Reprise
18h25 às 18h55 – UEFA Europa League Magazine, Reprise
18h55 às 19h55 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review, Reprise
19h55 às 21h10 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 3: GP de Doha, Reprise
21h10 às 22h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 2: GP de Doha, Reprise
22h30 às 0h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – MotoGP: GP de Doha, Reprise
0h às 1h – Especial Barbosa, 100 anos de perdão, Reprise
1h às 4h – MLB, Chicago Cubs x Atlanta Braves, Reprise
4h às 6h – Campeonato Português, Moreirense x Sporting, Reprise
