FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quarta-feira 14 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quarta-feira 14 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 9h – Copa da Liga Argentina, River Plate x Colón, Reprise
9h às 11h – Premier League, West Ham x Leicester, Reprise
11h às 13h – Premier League, Crystal Palace x Chelsea, Reprise
13h às 14h45 – Campeonato Português, Paços de Ferreira x Benfica, Reprise
14h45 às 16h45 – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Barcelona, Reprise
16h45 às 18h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Del Valle x Grêmio, Reprise
18h30 às 19h – Abre o Jogo, Conmebol Libertadores, AO VIVO
19h às 21h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Independiente del Valle, AO VIVO
21h15 às 23h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Atlético Nacional x Libertad, AO VIVO
23h30 às 0h – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
0h às 1h – Futebol no Mundo, Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate, Reprise
3h às 5h – Campeonato Belga, Anderlecht x Club Brugge, Reprise
5h às 7h – Championship, Milwall x Swansea City, Reprise
FOX Sports 2
6h às 9h – ESPN Knockout, Fabian Maidana x Carlos Córdoba, Reprise
9h às 11h – Championship, Watford x Reading, Reprise
11h às 13h – Copa do Nordeste, Ceará x Salgueiro, Reprise
13h às 15h – LaLiga, Real Madrid x Barcelona, Reprise
15h às 15h30 – Momento ESPN: Além da Bola – Edilson, Reprise
15h30 às 16h30 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review, Reprise
16h30 às 17h – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
17h às 17h30 – LaLiga World, Reprise
17h30 às 17h45 – Especial: Barcelona de Frank Rijkaard, Reprise
17h45 às 18h35 – WWE Vintage, Reprise
18h35 às 19h – Momento ESPN: Além da Bola – Elias, Reprise
19h às 23h – NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville, Reprise
23h às 1h – Conmebol Libertadores, Grêmio x Independiente del Valle, Reprise
1h às 5h – NASCAR Cup Series: Martinsville, Reprise
5h às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores, Atlético Nacional x Libertad, Reprise
Fonte: ESPN