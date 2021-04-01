FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 01 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Premier League, LaLiga, Copa da Liga Argentina e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 01 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 9h – UEFA Europa League, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma – Reprise
9h às 11h – UEFA Europa League, Young Boys vs. Ajax – Reprise
11h às 12h – Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
12h às 14h – Liga NOS, Portimonense vs. Porto – Reprise
14h às 16h – Premier League, Brighton vs. Newcastle – Reprise
16h às 18h – Liga NOS, Braga vs. Benfica – Reprise
18h às 20h – LaLiga, Celta vs. Real Madrid – Reprise
20h às 22h – Copa Diego Maradona: Play-Off, Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield – Reprise
22h às 23h – Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
23h à 0h – Resenha de Casa: Isla – Reprise
0h à 1h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise
1h às 2h30 – BB Debate – Reprise
2h30 às 3h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
3h às 4h – Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
4h às 6h – Conmebol Libertadores: Segunda Fase, San Lorenzo vs. Universidad de Chile – Reprise
6h às 8h – UEFA Europa League, Milan vs. Manchester United – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
6h30 às 7h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
7h às 10h30 – NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise
10h30 às 11h50 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 3: GP do Catar – Reprise
11h50 às 13h – Mundial de Motovelocidade – Moto 2: GP do Catar – Reprise
13h às 14h30 – Mundial de Motovelocidade – MotoGP: GP do Catar – Reprise
14h30 às 16h30 – Campeonato Holandês, AZ Alkmaar vs. PSV – Reprise
16h30 às 17h30 – Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
17h30 às 17h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
17h45 às 18h35 – WWE Main Event – Reprise
18h35 às 18h45 – Especial: Maradona La Liga – Reprise
18h45 às 19h45 – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
19h45 às 20h – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
20h às 23h30 – NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise
23h30 à 0h – Show da Rodada de LaLiga – Reprise
0h à 1h – Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
1h às 4h – IMSA Weathertech: 12 horas de Sebring: Chegada – Reprise
4h às 6h – Campeonato Escocês, Celtic vs. Rangers FC – Reprise
6h às 7h – Resenha de Casa: Isla – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN