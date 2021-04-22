FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da quinta-feira 22 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Liga NOS, Conmebol Libertadores e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da quinta-feira 22 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 9h – Copa do Rei – Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
9h às 11h – Premier League – Tottenham vs. Southampton – Reprise
11h às 13h – Premier League – Aston Villa vs. Manchester City – Reprise
13h às 15h – Copa da Liga Profissional – Boca Juniors vs. Atlético Tucumán – Reprise
15h às 16h45 – Liga NOS – Portimonense vs. Benfica – AO VIVO
16h45 às 18h30 – Liga NOS – Porto vs. Vitória de Guimarães – AO VIVO
18h30 às 18h50 – Abre o Jogo – AO VIVO
18h50 às 21h – Conmebol Libertadores – Fluminense vs. River Plate – Reprise
21h às 22h – UEFA Europa League Highlights – Reprise
22h à 00h – Conmebol Libertadores – Unión La Calera (CHI) vs. LDU Quito (ECU) – Reprise
00h à 00h55 – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise
00h55 à 1h – Filler – Galáticos do Real: Parte 2 – Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate – Reprise
3h às 5h – Campeonato Holandês – Ajax vs. Utrecht – Reprise
5h às 7h – Conmebol Libertadores – Independiente Del Valle (ECU) vs. Defensa y Justicia – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
6h às 7h – Bola da Vez: Michelle Ramalho, Presidente da Federação Paraibana de Futebol – Reprise
7h às 9h – Conmebol Libertadores – Santos vs. Barcelona SC – Reprise
9h às 11h – Conmebol Libertadores – Velez Sarsfield vs. Flamengo – Reprise
11h às 13h – Conmebol Libertadores – Argentinos Juniors (ARG) vs. Nacional – Reprise
13h às 14h – UEFA Europa League Highlights – Reprise
14h às 16h – Conmebol Libertadores – Santos vs. Barcelona SC – Reprise
16h às 17h45 – Championship – Stoke City vs. Preston North End – Reprise
17h45 às 18h30 – WWE Main Event – Inédito
18h30 às 19h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
19h às 21h – Premier League – Aston Villa vs. Manchester City – Reprise
21h às 22h – Mundial de Motocross – Season Review – Reprise
22h às 1h – NASCAR Cup Series: Richmond – Reprise
1h às 4h – MLB – Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees – Reprise
4h às 6h – Copa da França – Lyon vs. Monaco – Reprise
6h às 8h – NBB – Pato Basquete vs. Corinthians – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN