FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da segunda-feira 05 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem LaLiga, Championship e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da sexta-feira 02 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
6h30 às 8h25 – Premier League – Leicester City vs. Manchester City – Reprise
8h25 às 10h30 – Championship – Middlesbrough vs. Watford – AO VIVO
10h30 às 12h30 – Premier League – Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Reprise
12h30 às 13h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
13h às 14h – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
14h às 15h55 – Copa da Liga Profissional – Arsenal de Sarandi vs. River Plate – Reprise
15h55 às 18h – LaLiga – Barcelona vs. Valladolid – AO VIVO
18h às 19h – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
19h às 19h30 – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise
19h30 à 20h – La Liga World – Reprise
20h às 22h- LaLiga – Sevilla vs. Atletico de Madrid – Reprise
22h às 00h – LaLiga – Barcelona vs. Valladolid – Reprise
00h à 1h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate – Reprise
3h às 5h – Campeonato Belga – Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht – Reprise
5h às 7h – Championship – Middlesbrough vs. Watford – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h30 às 8h – La Liga World – Reprise
8h às 10h – Championship – Barnsley vs. Reading – Reprise
10h às 12h – Copa da Liga Profissional – Arsenal de Sarandi vs. River Plate – Reprise
12h às 14h – Campeonato Holandês – Heerenveen vs. Ajax – Reprise
14h às 16h – Copa do Nordeste – Vitória vs. Treze – Reprise
16h às 17h – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
17h às 19h – Copa do Rei – Final – Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
19h às 21h – Championship – Middlesbrough vs. Watford – Reprise
21h às 00h – WWE Monday Night Raw – AO VIVO
00h à 1h – Especial Libertadores – Reprise
1h às 4h – MLB – Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Indians – Reprise
4h às 6h – ESPN Knockout – Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines – Reprise
6h às 6h30 – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN