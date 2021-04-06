FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 06 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, Premier League e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 06 de abril de 2021
FOX Sports
7h às 9h – Premier League, Everton vs. Crystal Palace – Reprise
9h às 11h – Premier League, Newcastle vs. Tottenham – Reprise
11h às 13h – Copa da Liga Argentina, Arsenal de Sarandi vs. River Plate – Reprise
13h às 13h30 – La Liga World – Reprise
13h30 às 13h40 – Abre O Jogo – Copa da França – AO VIVO
13h40 às 15h40 – Copa da França: Oitavas de Final, Monaco vs. Metz – AO VIVO
15h40 às 17h45 – Championship, Norwich City vs. Huddersfield Town – AO VIVO
17h45 às 18h – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise
18h às 20h – LaLiga, Cadiz vs. Valencia – Reprise
20h às 22h – LaLiga, Barcelona vs. Valladolid – Reprise
22h à 0h – Copa da França: Oitavas de Final, Monaco vs. Metz – Reprise
0h à 1h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate – Reprise
3h às 5h – Copa do Rei: Final 2019/20, Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
5h às 7h – Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. West Ham – Reprise
FOX Sports 2
6h às 6h30 – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise
6h30 às 8h30 – Campeonato Holandês, Heerenveen vs. Ajax – Reprise
8h30 às 10h30 – Campeonato Belga, Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht – Reprise
10h30 às 11h – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise
11h às 12h– Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise
12h às 15h30 – NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise
15h30 às 17h30 – Campeonato Belga, Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht – Reprise
17h30 às 17h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise
17h45 às 18h35 – WWE NXT – Reprise
18h35 às 20h30 – Campeonato Holandês, Heerenveen vs. Ajax – Reprise
20h30 às 21h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise
21h às 23h – Championship, Middlesbrough vs. Watford – Reprise
23h à 1h – Championship, Norwich City vs. Huddersfield Town – Reprise
1h às 4h30 -NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise
4h30 às 5h – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise
5h às 7h – Copa do Rei: Final 2019/20, Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise
Fonte: ESPN