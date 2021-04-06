FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa da terça-feira 06 de abril de 2021


Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports e FOX Sports 2, você encontra aqui.

Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.

Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, Premier League e muito mais!

E ainda programas especiais.

Veja, abaixo, a programação dos canais FOX Sports da terça-feira 06 de abril de 2021

FOX Sports

7h às 9h – Premier League, Everton vs. Crystal Palace – Reprise

9h às 11h – Premier League, Newcastle vs. Tottenham – Reprise

11h às 13h – Copa da Liga Argentina, Arsenal de Sarandi vs. River Plate – Reprise

13h às 13h30 – La Liga World – Reprise

13h30 às 13h40 – Abre O Jogo – Copa da França – AO VIVO

13h40 às 15h40 – Copa da França: Oitavas de Final, Monaco vs. Metz – AO VIVO

15h40 às 17h45 – Championship, Norwich City vs. Huddersfield Town – AO VIVO

17h45 às 18h – Especial: Estreia do Messi no Barcelona – Reprise

18h às 20h – LaLiga, Cadiz vs. Valencia – Reprise

20h às 22h – LaLiga, Barcelona vs. Valladolid – Reprise

22h à 0h – Copa da França: Oitavas de Final, Monaco vs. Metz – Reprise

0h à 1h – Futebol No Mundo – Reprise

1h às 3h – BB Debate – Reprise

3h às 5h – Copa do Rei: Final 2019/20, Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

5h às 7h – Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. West Ham – Reprise

FOX Sports 2

6h às 6h30 – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise

6h30 às 8h30 – Campeonato Holandês, Heerenveen vs. Ajax – Reprise

8h30 às 10h30 – Campeonato Belga, Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht – Reprise

10h30 às 11h – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise

11h às 12h– Especial Conmebol Libertadores – Reprise

12h às 15h30 – NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise

15h30 às 17h30 – Campeonato Belga, Royal Antwerp vs. Anderlecht – Reprise

17h30 às 17h45 – Especial: Lendas El Clásico – Reprise

17h45 às 18h35 – WWE NXT – Reprise

18h35 às 20h30 – Campeonato Holandês, Heerenveen vs. Ajax – Reprise

20h30 às 21h – Mundo Premier League – Reprise

21h às 23h – Championship, Middlesbrough vs. Watford – Reprise

23h à 1h – Championship, Norwich City vs. Huddersfield Town – Reprise

1h às 4h30 -NASCAR Cup Series: Bristol – Reprise

4h30 às 5h – UEFA Europa League Magazine – Reprise

5h às 7h – Copa do Rei: Final 2019/20, Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao – Reprise

Fonte: ESPN