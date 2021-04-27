FOX Sports AO VIVO – Veja a programação completa de terça-feira 27 de abril de 2021

Toda a programação dos canais FOX Sports você encontra aqui.
Programas diários com notícias do futebol nacional e internacional, entrevistas exclusivas, transmissões de jogos das principais ligas pelo mundo, motovelocidade e muito mais.
Tem Conmebol Libertadores, LaLiga, Premier League, Campeonato Português e muito mais!
E ainda programas especiais.
Veja, abaixo, a programação do FOX Sports de terça-feira, 27 de abril de 2021:
FOX Sports
7h às 7h30 – Especial Libertadores, Reprise
7h30 às 8h – Mundo Premier League, Reprise
8h às 10h – Premier League, Leicester x Crystal Palace, Reprise
10h às 12h – Premier League, West Ham x Chelsea, Reprise
12h às 14h – Copa da Liga Argentina, Reprise
14h às 15h55 – AFC Champions League, Al Nassr x Foolad, Reprise
15h55 às 18h – AFC Champions League, AGMK x Al Hilal, AO VIVO
18h às 18h30 – Especial Libertadores, Reprise
18h30 às 19h – Abre o Jogo, AO VIVO
19h às 21h15 – Conmebol Libertadores, Flamengo x La Calera, AO VIVO
21h15 às 23h30 – Conmebol Libertadores, Boca Juniors x Santos, AO VIVO
23h30 às 0h – LaLiga World, Reprise
0h às 1h – Futebol no Mundo, Reprise
1h às 3h – BB Debate, Reprise
3h às 5h –MLS, LAFC x Seattle Sounders, Reprise
5h às 7h – Copa da Liga da Argentina, River Plate x San Lorenzo, Reprise
FOX Sports 2
7h às 9h – Copa da Liga Argentina, River Plate x San Lorenzo, Reprise
9h às 12h45 – NASCAR Cup Series: Talladega, Reprise
12h45 às 13h – Especial estreia do Messi no Barcelona, Reprise
13h às 15h – Copa da França, PSG x Angers, Reprise
15h às 15h30 – LaLiga World, Reprise
15h30 às 17h45 – MLS, Inter Miami x LA Galaxy, Reprise
17h45 às 18h35 – WWE NXT, Reprise
18h35 às 19h – Momento ESPN, Além da Bola – Elias, Reprise
19h às 20h – Mundial de Motocross, Season Review, Reprise
20h às 21h – Resenha de Casa: Jorginho, Reprise
21h às 23h – Championship, Bournemouth x Brentford, Reprise
23h às 1h – Championship, Watford x Milwall, Reprise
1h às 4h – MLB, San Diego Padres x Los Angeles Dodgers, Reprise
4h às 6h – ESPN Knockout, Bryan Acosta x Diego Andrade, Reprise
Fonte: ESPN