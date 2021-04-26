Oscar 2021: veja todos os vencedores da maior premiação do cinema

Chegou a hora de conferir todos os vencedores do Oscar 2021!
Finalmente, o Oscar 2021 revelou seus vencedores. A premiação, que realizou sua 93ª edição, aconteceu hoje (25) e foi transmitida de dois locais diferentes de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos: O The Dolby Theatre e o Union Station.
Nesta edição, não foram utilizados apresentadores fixos e a cerimônia foi concretizada de forma mais contida e intimista, com poucos convidados.
Nomadland/Reprodução
Veja agora, categoria por categoria, todos os vencedores do Oscar 2021!
Oscar 2021: todos os vencedores
Melhor filme
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland (VENCEDOR)
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor diretor
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (VENCEDORA)
- Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
- David Fincher – Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Melhor atriz
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland (VENCEDORA)
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Melhor ator
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father (VENCEDOR)
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (VENCEDORA)
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (VENCEDOR)
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
- Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Melhor canção original
- Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (VENCEDOR)
- Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
- Speak Now – One Night in Miami…
Melhor filme animado
- Soul (VENCEDOR)
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Wolfwalkers
Melhor maquiagem e cabelo
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (VENCEDOR)
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Mank
- Pinocchio
- Emma.
Melhores efeitos visuais
- Tenet (VENCEDOR)
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
Melhor cinematografia
- Mank (VENCEDOR)
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor edição
- Sound of Metal (VENCEDOR)
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor design de produção
- Mank (VENCEDOR)
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- News of the World
- Tenet
Melhor edição de som
- Sound of Metal (VENCEDOR)
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
Melhor filme internacional
- Dinamarca – Another Round (VENCEDOR)
- Hong Kong – Better Days
- Romênia – Collective
- Tunísia – The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Bósnia e Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Melhor documentário curto
- Colette (VENCEDOR)
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Melhor documentário
- My Octopus Teacher (VENCEDOR)
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- Time
Melhor curta
- Two Distant Strangers (VENCEDOR)
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- White Eye
Melhor curta animado
- If Anything Happens I Love You (VENCEDOR)
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- Opera
- Yes-People
Melhor roteiro original
- Promising Young Woman (VENCEDOR)
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor roteiro adaptado
- The Father (VENCEDOR)
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami…
- The White Tiger
Melhor trilha sonora original
- Soul (VENCEDOR)
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
Melhor figurino
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (VENCEDOR)
- Emma.
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
