Oscar 2021: veja todos os vencedores da maior premiação do cinema


Chegou a hora de conferir todos os vencedores do Oscar 2021!

Finalmente, o Oscar 2021 revelou seus vencedores. A premiação, que realizou sua 93ª edição, aconteceu hoje (25) e foi transmitida de dois locais diferentes de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos: O The Dolby Theatre e o Union Station.

Nesta edição, não foram utilizados apresentadores fixos e a cerimônia foi concretizada de forma mais contida e intimista, com poucos convidados.

Nomadland/ReproduçãoNomadland/Reprodução

Veja agora, categoria por categoria, todos os vencedores do Oscar 2021!

Oscar 2021: todos os vencedores

Melhor filme

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland (VENCEDOR)
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor diretor

  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (VENCEDORA)
  • Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Melhor atriz

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland (VENCEDORA)
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Melhor ator

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father (VENCEDOR)
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Steven Yeun – Minari

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Yuh-jung Youn – Minari (VENCEDORA)
  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (VENCEDOR)
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
  • Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
  • LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Melhor canção original

  • Fight For You – Judas and the Black Messiah (VENCEDOR)
  • Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • lo Sì (Seen) – The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
  • Speak Now – One Night in Miami…

Melhor filme animado

  • Soul (VENCEDOR)
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Wolfwalkers

Melhor maquiagem e cabelo

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (VENCEDOR)
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio
  • Emma.

Melhores efeitos visuais

  • Tenet (VENCEDOR)
  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan

Melhor cinematografia

  • Mank (VENCEDOR)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor edição

  • Sound of Metal (VENCEDOR)
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor design de produção

  • Mank (VENCEDOR)
  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

Melhor edição de som

  • Sound of Metal (VENCEDOR)
  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul

Melhor filme internacional

  • Dinamarca – Another Round (VENCEDOR)
  • Hong Kong – Better Days
  • Romênia – Collective
  • Tunísia – The Man Who Sold His Skin
  • Bósnia e Herzegovina – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Melhor documentário curto

  • Colette (VENCEDOR)
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

Melhor documentário

  • My Octopus Teacher (VENCEDOR)
  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • Time

Melhor curta

  • Two Distant Strangers (VENCEDOR)
  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • White Eye

Melhor curta animado

  • If Anything Happens I Love You (VENCEDOR)
  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

Melhor roteiro original

  • Promising Young Woman (VENCEDOR)
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor roteiro adaptado

  • The Father (VENCEDOR)
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami…
  • The White Tiger

Melhor trilha sonora original

  • Soul (VENCEDOR)
  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the World

Melhor figurino

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (VENCEDOR)
  • Emma.
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio


Fonte: Tecmundo