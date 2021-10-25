How to Fix WiFi Icon is Missing a Problem in Windows 11

When logging into the PC, you will see various icons on the taskbar, including the Wi-Fi icon, the Bluetooth icon, the battery icon, and more. These icons allow you to access certain Windows features with ease. However, many users have reported that they cannot find the Wi-Fi icon. The missing Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11 is a common problem that Windows 11 users are likely to encounter.

Fix WiFi not showing up in Windows 11

If you are also experiencing the same problem with Windows 11, this article will help you. In this article, we’ll discuss how you can fix the missing Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11.

Restart your PC

If you cannot find the Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11, the first thing you should do is restart your PC. You may encounter this issue due to random bugs and it may not be as big a problem as you might think.

Random errors can be found at inappropriate times and there is nothing to worry about. Restarting your PC fixes all the random bugs you are likely to encounter. If restarting your PC does not resolve the issue for you, proceed to the next troubleshooting step mentioned in this article.

Run the network adapter troubleshooter

Windows Troubleshooter is a tool built into Windows 11 that allows users to fix / solve most of the problems they may face on their PCs. You should try running the network adapter troubleshooter to fix the Wi-icon Fi missing in Windows 11. Follow the steps provided below to run the network adapter troubleshooter-

First, press the Windows + I key combination to open the Definitions application on your PC.

Go to Problem solving option on the right side.

Now click on the Other problem solvers.

Here, look for network adapter . click on the Run button next to network adapter to run the network troubleshooter.

Now follow the onscreen instructions to run the network adapter , and the problem should already be solved.

Run SFC Scan

SFC is a tool built into your PC that scans your PC for any problems and fixes them. This tool checks your PC for errors caused by corrupt files. If the problem of missing Wi-Fi icon is caused by corrupt files, running SFC Scan can be helpful.

At the Start menu , Search for CMD.

Right click on Command prompt in the search result and then click on Execute as administrator.

Not now Command prompt , model SFC / scannow and hit To type.

Wait for the command prompt to check your PC for corrupt files. Once this is done, restart your PC and the problem should be fixed.

Disable and re-enable the network adapter

Another thing you can try next is to disable and re-enable the network adapter on your PC. To do this, follow the steps provided below-

At the Start menu, Search for Device Manager and open it. You can press the Windows + X key combination and select Device Manager from the menu that opens.

At the Device Manager, double click on Network adapters to expand it.

You will see a list of network devices here.

Select your PC’s network adapter. Right click and click Disable device to disable the network adapter.

After disabling the network adapter, right click on it again and this time click on Enable the device.

Now restart your PC and check whether the Wi-Fi icon is visible in Windows 11 or not.

Uninstall and reinstall the network adapter

Another thing you can try is to uninstall and reinstall your network adapter. To do this, follow the steps provided below-

Open Device Manager on your PC.

At the Device Manager , expand Network adapters by double clicking on it.

Now select the network adapter on your PC. Right click on it and then click on Uninstall device.

After uninstalling the network adapter, close Device Manager and restart the PC.

Restarting your PC should install the network adapter in your PC. That should solve the problem for you.

You might like:

Final Words

If you don’t see the Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11, there’s nothing to worry about, you’re not alone in facing it. If you find that the Wi-Fi icon is missing in Windows 11, this article will help you solve the problem with it. We have discussed some troubleshooting steps to fix the missing Wi-Fi icon in Windows 11. Follow the steps above to fix the Wi-Fi icon problem in Windows 11.