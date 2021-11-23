Grammy anuncia os indicados ao prêmio em 2022; veja lista


A academia do Grammy anunciou, na tarde desta terça-feira (23), os indicados ao prêmio em 2022. Entre os destaques, a novata Olivia Rodrigo aparece com sete indicações, incluindo as quatro principais da premiação (Álbum do ano, Canção do ano, Gravação do ano e Artista Revelação). 

Outros destaques são Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R, com oito indicações cada. Billie Eilish também aparece nas principais categorias, com sete indicações. O irmão da cantora, Finneas, foi indicado como Artista Revelação. O cantor Lil Nas X aparece nas três maiores categorias da noite com o álbum “MONTERO”. 

E tem brasileiros participando de um dos álbuns indicados. Major Lazer foi indicado na categoria eletrônica, com o álbum “Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)”, que tem “Pra te Machucar” (com Ludmilla, ÀTTØØXX Á eSuku Ward), e “Rave de Favela” (com MC Lan, Anitta e Beam) entre as faixas. 

Quem também apareceu na lista foi a cantora Selena Gomez. Indicada pela primeira vez, a artista concorre na categoria “Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino”. Já Taylor Swift, atual ganhadora do prêmio de Álbum do Ano em 2021, repetiu a dose, sendo indicada novamente na categoria em 2022 com o álbum “Evermore”. 

A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos EUA e terá como apresentadores membros do BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. e a banda Maneksin. 

Para esta edição, o Grammy mudou o sistema de indicações, que foram feitas pelos mais de 11 mil membros da academia. As decisões eram tomadas antes por um painel de 15 a 30 especialistas com identidades desconhecidas, e foram alvos de várias críticas, como do cantor The Weeknd. Além disso, o número de indicados para as categorias principais aumentou de 8 para 10.

Duas novas categorias foram adicionadas ao Grammy 2022: melhor performance de música global e melhor álbum de música urbana. Por fim, a academia também anunciou que a diversidade vai fazer parte do contrato da cerimônia de 2022.

Confira a lista com as principais categorias do Grammy:  

  • “We Are” – Jon Batiste
  • “Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber
  • “Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat
  • “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
  • “Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.
  • “Montero” – Lil Nas X
  • “Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Evermore” – Taylor Swift
  • “Donda” – Kanye West
  • “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
  • “A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Fight For You” – H.E.R.
  • “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
  • “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
  • ‘”I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA
  • “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
  • “I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
  • “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
  • “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
  • “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
  • “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Anyone – Justin Bieber
  • Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Positions – Ariana Grande
  • drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • Butter – BTS
  • Higher Power – Coldplay
  • Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
  • Positions – Ariana Grande
  • Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor álbum vocal tradicional de pop

  • Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
  • A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
  • Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
  • That’s Life – Willie Nelson
  • “The Off-Season” — J. Cole
  • “Certified Lover Boy” — Drake
  • “King’s Disease II” — Nas
  • “Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, the Creator
  • “Donda” — Kanye West
  • A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
  • “Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
  • “Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Melhor performance de rap

  • “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • “Up” — Cardi B
  • “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
  • “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • “P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
  • “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
  • “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
  • “WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
  • “Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
  • “Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

  • “Hero” – Afrojack e David Guetta
  • “Loom” – Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
  • “Before” – James Blake
  • “Heartreak” – Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
  • “You can do it” – Caribou
  • “Alive” – Rufus du Sol

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

  • “Subconsciously” — Black Coffee
  • “Fallen Embers” — Illenium
  • “Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer
  • “Shockwave” — Marshmello
  • “Free Love” — Sylvan Esso
  • “Judgement” — Ten City
  • “The Business” – Tiesto

Produtor do ano, não clássico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Rogèt Chahayed

Melhor álbum de música urbana

  • Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
  • El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
  • Jose — J Balvin
  • KG0516 — Karol G
  • Mendó — Alex Cuba
  • Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
  • “Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
  • “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
  • “I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
  • “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
  • “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
  • “Good 4u” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over — Christ Stapleton
  • “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
  • “Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
  • “Cold” — Chris Stapleton
  • “Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
  • “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
  • “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton





