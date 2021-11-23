Grammy anuncia os indicados ao prêmio em 2022; veja lista

A academia do Grammy anunciou, na tarde desta terça-feira (23), os indicados ao prêmio em 2022. Entre os destaques, a novata Olivia Rodrigo aparece com sete indicações, incluindo as quatro principais da premiação (Álbum do ano, Canção do ano, Gravação do ano e Artista Revelação).
Outros destaques são Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R, com oito indicações cada. Billie Eilish também aparece nas principais categorias, com sete indicações. O irmão da cantora, Finneas, foi indicado como Artista Revelação. O cantor Lil Nas X aparece nas três maiores categorias da noite com o álbum “MONTERO”.
E tem brasileiros participando de um dos álbuns indicados. Major Lazer foi indicado na categoria eletrônica, com o álbum “Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)”, que tem “Pra te Machucar” (com Ludmilla, ÀTTØØXX Á eSuku Ward), e “Rave de Favela” (com MC Lan, Anitta e Beam) entre as faixas.
Quem também apareceu na lista foi a cantora Selena Gomez. Indicada pela primeira vez, a artista concorre na categoria “Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino”. Já Taylor Swift, atual ganhadora do prêmio de Álbum do Ano em 2021, repetiu a dose, sendo indicada novamente na categoria em 2022 com o álbum “Evermore”.
A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos EUA e terá como apresentadores membros do BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. e a banda Maneksin.
Para esta edição, o Grammy mudou o sistema de indicações, que foram feitas pelos mais de 11 mil membros da academia. As decisões eram tomadas antes por um painel de 15 a 30 especialistas com identidades desconhecidas, e foram alvos de várias críticas, como do cantor The Weeknd. Além disso, o número de indicados para as categorias principais aumentou de 8 para 10.
Duas novas categorias foram adicionadas ao Grammy 2022: melhor performance de música global e melhor álbum de música urbana. Por fim, a academia também anunciou que a diversidade vai fazer parte do contrato da cerimônia de 2022.
Confira a lista com as principais categorias do Grammy:
- “We Are” – Jon Batiste
- “Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.
- “Montero” – Lil Nas X
- “Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Evermore” – Taylor Swift
- “Donda” – Kanye West
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight For You” – H.E.R.
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
- ‘”I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Melhor performance solo pop
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Melhor álbum vocal de pop
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum vocal tradicional de pop
- Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
- That’s Life – Willie Nelson
- “The Off-Season” — J. Cole
- “Certified Lover Boy” — Drake
- “King’s Disease II” — Nas
- “Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, the Creator
- “Donda” — Kanye West
- A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
- “Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
- “Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
- “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Melhor performance de rap
- “Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Up” — Cardi B
- “M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- “P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
- “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
- “Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
- “WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
- “Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
- “Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- “Hero” – Afrojack e David Guetta
- “Loom” – Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
- “Before” – James Blake
- “Heartreak” – Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
- “You can do it” – Caribou
- “Alive” – Rufus du Sol
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
- “Subconsciously” — Black Coffee
- “Fallen Embers” — Illenium
- “Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer
- “Shockwave” — Marshmello
- “Free Love” — Sylvan Esso
- “Judgement” — Ten City
- “The Business” – Tiesto
Produtor do ano, não clássico
- Jack Antonoff
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
- Rogèt Chahayed
Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
- Jose — J Balvin
- KG0516 — Karol G
- Mendó — Alex Cuba
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
- “Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC
- “Freedom” — Jon Batiste
- “I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
- “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
- “Good 4u” – Olivia Rodrigo
- Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over — Christ Stapleton
- “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
- “Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves
- “Cold” — Chris Stapleton
- “Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
- “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
- “Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
