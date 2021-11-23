Grammy anuncia os indicados ao prêmio em 2022; veja lista

A academia do Grammy anunciou, na tarde desta terça-feira (23), os indicados ao prêmio em 2022. Entre os destaques, a novata Olivia Rodrigo aparece com sete indicações, incluindo as quatro principais da premiação (Álbum do ano, Canção do ano, Gravação do ano e Artista Revelação).

Outros destaques são Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R, com oito indicações cada. Billie Eilish também aparece nas principais categorias, com sete indicações. O irmão da cantora, Finneas, foi indicado como Artista Revelação. O cantor Lil Nas X aparece nas três maiores categorias da noite com o álbum “MONTERO”.

E tem brasileiros participando de um dos álbuns indicados. Major Lazer foi indicado na categoria eletrônica, com o álbum “Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)”, que tem “Pra te Machucar” (com Ludmilla, ÀTTØØXX Á eSuku Ward), e “Rave de Favela” (com MC Lan, Anitta e Beam) entre as faixas.

Quem também apareceu na lista foi a cantora Selena Gomez. Indicada pela primeira vez, a artista concorre na categoria “Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino”. Já Taylor Swift, atual ganhadora do prêmio de Álbum do Ano em 2021, repetiu a dose, sendo indicada novamente na categoria em 2022 com o álbum “Evermore”.

A 64ª edição do Grammy Awards vai acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022. A cerimônia vai ser realizada no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, nos EUA e terá como apresentadores membros do BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. e a banda Maneksin. Para esta edição, o Grammy mudou o sistema de indicações, que foram feitas pelos mais de 11 mil membros da academia. As decisões eram tomadas antes por um painel de 15 a 30 especialistas com identidades desconhecidas, e foram alvos de várias críticas, como do cantor The Weeknd. Além disso, o número de indicados para as categorias principais aumentou de 8 para 10. Duas novas categorias foram adicionadas ao Grammy 2022: melhor performance de música global e melhor álbum de música urbana. Por fim, a academia também anunciou que a diversidade vai fazer parte do contrato da cerimônia de 2022.

Confira a lista com as principais categorias do Grammy:

“We Are” – Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.

“Montero” – Lil Nas X

“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

“Donda” – Kanye West

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” – H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

‘”I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor performance solo pop

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor álbum vocal tradicional de pop

Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

“King’s Disease II” — Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, the Creator

“Donda” — Kanye West

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

“Bath Salts” — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z

“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Melhor performance de rap

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y .L I F E” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

Melhor performance de rap melódico

“P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“WUSYANAM” — Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

“Thot Shit” — Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

“Hero” – Afrojack e David Guetta

“Loom” – Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo

“Before” – James Blake

“Heartreak” – Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs

“You can do it” – Caribou

“Alive” – Rufus du Sol

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

“Subconsciously” — Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” — Illenium

“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer

“Shockwave” — Marshmello

“Free Love” — Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” — Ten City

“The Business” – Tiesto

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Rogèt Chahayed

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — Karol G

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Christ Stapleton