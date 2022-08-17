Cielo tem vagas de emprego efetivo pelo país

A Cielo, empresa especializada em tecnologia e serviços para o varejo, líder no segmento de pagamentos eletrônicos, anuncia vagas de emprego em todo o Brasil. Confira mais informações e como se candidatar.
Cielo anuncia oportunidades de emprego
A Cielo, companhia especialista na área de tecnologia, atualmente conta com mais de 1,4 milhões de clientes, desde empreendedores individuais, e-commerce e até os maiores varejistas, espalhados por todo o Brasil. A empresa está contratando novos profissionais capacitados em diversas funções pelo país. Dentre os cargos, estão:
- Assistente/ Apoio Comercial – Recife/PE;
- GERENTE DE NEGOCIOS – MACAPÁ/AP;
- GERENTE DE NEGOCIOS – São Gonçalo/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócio | Bagé/RS;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Abaetetuba/PA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Açailândia/MA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Águas Lindas de Goiás/GO;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Alagoinhas/BA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Alegrete/RS;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Altamira/PA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Amparo/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Ananindeua/PA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Anápolis/GO;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Angra dos Reis/RJ;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Aracruz/ES;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Araguari/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Arapongas/PR;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Araruama/RJ;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Ariquemes/RO;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Armação dos Búzios/RJ;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Assis/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Atibaia/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Avaré/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Balneário Camboriú/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Balneário Piçarras/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Balsas/MA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Barbacena/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Castanhal/PA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Castro/PR;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Catalão/GO;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Caucaia do Alto/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Chapecó/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Congonhas/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Coronel Fabriciano/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Cotia/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Cravinhos/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Criciúma/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Curitiba/PR;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Curvelo/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Domingos Martins/ES;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Erechim/RS;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Eunápolis/BA;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Extrema/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Fernandópolis/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Florianópolis/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Fortaleza/CE;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Francisco Beltrão/PR;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Franco da Rocha/SP;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Garopaba/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Gaspar/SC;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Goianésia/GO;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Governador Valadares/MG;
- Varejo | Gerente de Negócios | Guanambi/BA.
Como se candidatar
Para se candidatar a uma das oportunidades abertas na Cielo, os interessados precisam acessar o site de participação, considerar todas as informações e anexar o currículo atualizado.
Fonte: Notícias Concursos