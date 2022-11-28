In today’s time, almost every online casino offers a welcome bonus. This type of bonus, or also called sign-up bonuses, is only offered to new players once they register an account and make their first deposits on these casinos online France . These bonuses offer a significant advantage to new players, especially the ones who are gambling for the first time.

In this article, we will talk about everything you need to know about welcome bonuses and how you can get them.

What Is A Casino Welcome Bonus?

A welcome bonus is an incentive that is provided to new players by online gambling sites to welcome them and hopefully starts a long-lasting relationship with them.

As for online casinos, welcome bonuses are often viewed as a marketing cost. As we already know, the online gambling industry is quite a competitive one. Offering an attractive welcome bonus can go a long way in capturing the attention of gamblers and getting them to sign up for their online casinos.

How Can You Get The Welcome Bonus?

Getting a welcome bonus is very easy. All you need to do is sign in to any online gambling site to get the welcome bonus. Once you are done with the registration process, you will have to make the minimum deposit.

Next, you will be provided with a wide range of welcome bonuses like free spins, bonus cash, etc., depending on the online casino.

However, you also need to know that there will always be wagering requirements that you need to fulfill before you can claim the winnings of these bonuses.

What Are Some Types Of Welcome Bonus Rewards?

Most online casinos offer any one of the two welcome bonus types – you will get a deposit welcome bonus that is triggered once you make a deposit. On the other hand, a no-deposit bonus is a type of welcome bonus where you do not have to make any deposit. The bonus will trigger automatically and does not require you to wager real money.

Let us look into these types in detail:

1. Free Spins

As you can guess, these are simply free spins that you can use on slot machines. Free spins are the most common type of welcome bonus. You will be provided with the bonus money once you have spent all the free spins. You also need to know that most free spins are no-deposit welcome bonuses.

2. Bonus Cash

Bonus cash is free cash and can be classified as both a no-deposit and deposit bonus. Some casinos offer it as a no-deposit bonus with high and/or low wagering requirements so that punters can play without having to spend their own money.

3. Free Bets

Now, some online gambling websites allow you to spend your money in exchange for free bets, which can then be used on sportsbooks rather than spend anywhere else on the online casino. Of course, all these free bets would have different wagering requirements than the ones you would normally see at online gambling sites. However, these offers are still legit and attractive.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, the welcome bonus is the first impression that a new punter gets from an online casino, especially if they are looking for the best one. Therefore, these welcome bonuses look very lucrative. However, you also need to know that there are certain intricate rules and wagering requirements that you need to fulfill to cash out your winnings.

Before you opt for the welcome bonuses on any gambling site, you need to take a closer look at the terms and conditions of the betting site. If you do not check them out, it could possibly mean that you will not meet the wagering requirements and will lose out on the rewards.