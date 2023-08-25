NFL Injury Report 2023: What NFL players are injured right now and what is their current status?

The NFL pre-season is still underway, and the 2023 campaign proper kicks off on September 7, 2023, with defending Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting Detroit Lions.

Although teams are not obligated to release injury updates this time of the year, there are still injuries on the NFL Injury Report 2023 that we should pay attention to as we prepare for the upcoming regular season.

Below you can find the list of the NFL players who are currently injured, along with their injury status.

Arizona Cardinals NFL Injury Report 2023

Lachavious Simmons: Injured Reserve

Zach Ertz: Questionable

Jeff Driskel: Questionable

Rashad Fenton: Injured Reserve

Marlon Mack: Injured Reserve

BJ Ojulari: Questionable

Myjai Sanders: Questionable

Kyler Murray: Out

Garrett Williams: Out

Atlanta Falcons NFL Injury Report 2023

Penny Hart: Questionable

KhaDarel Hodge: Questionable

Matt Hennessy: Injured Reserve

Mike Hughes: Questionable

Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable

Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Injured Reserve

Clark Phillips III: Questionable

Jeff Okudah: Questionable

Ikenna Enechukwu: Injured Reserve

Feleipe Franks: Injured Reserve

Ethan Greenidge: Injured Reserve

Eddie Goldman: Out

Avery Williams: Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens NFL Injury Report 2023

Shemar Bridges: Questionable

Mark Andrews: Questionable

Rock Ya-Sin: Questionable

Tyler Huntley: Questionable

Marlon Humphrey: Questionable

Tyus Bowser: Out

Damarion Williams: Out

James Proche II: Questionable

Trayvon Mullen: Out

Nick Moore: Out

Andrew Vorhees: Out

Buffalo Bills NFL Injury Report 2023

Khalil Shakir: Questionable

Matt Barkley: Questionable

Connor McGovern: Questionable

Jordan Mims: Questionable

Dorian Williams: Questionable

Shane Ray: Injured Reserve

Tommy Doyle: Injured Reserve

DJ Dale: Questionable

Damien Harris: Questionable

Jordan Phillips: Questionable

Von Miller: Out

AJ Epenesa: Out

Carolina Panthers NFL Injury Report 2023

Eddy Pineiro: Questionable

DJ Chark Jr.: Questionable

Donte Jackson: Questionable

Laviska Shenault Jr.: Questionable

Miles Sanders: Questionable

Derek Wright: Questionable

Terrace Marshall Jr.: Questionable

Damiere Byrd: Injured Reserve

Andy Dalton: Questionable

Henry Anderson: Questionable

Cameron Erving: Questionable

LaBryan Ray: Questionable

Marquis Haynes Sr.: Questionable

Austin Corbett: Out

Chicago Bears NFL Injury Report 2023

Jaquan Brisker: Questionable

Eddie Jackson: Questionable

Chase Claypool: Questionable

Jared Pinkney: Injured Reserve

Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable

Teven Jenkins: Questionable

Adrian Colbert: Injured Reserve

Buddy Johnson: Injured Reserve

Velus Jones Jr.: Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Injury Report 2023

Joe Burrow: Questionable

Cody Ford: Questionable

Yusuf Corker: Questionable

Joe Bachie: Questionable

Tanner Hudson: Questionable

Devonnsha Maxwell: Injured Reserve

Trayveon Williams: Questionable

La’el Collins: Out

Cleveland Browns NFL Injury Report 2023

Grant Delpit: Questionable

Anthony Schwartz: Questionable

Jerome Ford: Questionable

Myles Garrett: Questionable

Wes Martin: Questionable

Jack Conklin: Questionable

Lorenzo Burns: Questionable

Mike Ford: Questionable

Harrison Bryant: Questionable

Denzel Ward: Questionable

Greg Newsome II: Questionable

Jacob Phillips: Injured Reserve

A.J. Green III: Questionable

Isaiah Thomas: Doubtful

Alex Wright: Doubtful

Sione Takitaki: Questionable

Drew Forbes: Questionable

Thomas Graham Jr.: Injured Reserve

Trysten Hill: Questionable

Marquise Goodwin: Out

Michael Woods II: Out

Dallas Cowboys NFL Injury Report 2023

David Durden: Questionable

John Stephens Jr.: Out

DeMarvion Overshown: Out

Sheldrick Redwine: Questionable

Malik Jefferson: Questionable

Viliami Fehoko Jr.: Questionable

Chuma Edoga: Questionable

Dorance Armstrong: Questionable

Donovan Wilson: Questionable

Jourdan Lewis: Out

Denver Broncos NFL Injury Report 2023

Jerry Jeudy: Questionable

Jalen Virgil: Injured Reserve

Forrest Merrill: Injured Reserve

K’Waun Williams: Questionable

P.J. Locke: Questionable

Jonas Griffith: Injured Reserve

Riley Moss: Questionable

Tim Patrick: Injured Reserve

Baron Browning: Out

Aaron Patrick: Questionable

Detroit Lions NFL Injury Report 2023

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Questionable

Mohamed Ibrahim: Injured Reserve

Justin Jackson: Out

Tom Kennedy: Questionable

Emmanuel Moseley: Out

Shane Zylstra: Injured Reserve

Hendon Hooker: Out

Green Bay Packers NFL Injury Report 2023

Anthony Johnson Jr.: Questionable

Jason Lewan: Questionable

Tyler Davis: Injured Reserve

Dontayvion Wicks: Questionable

Tarvarius Moore: Questionable

Henry Pearson: Questionable

De’Vondre Campbell: Questionable

Cody Chrest: Questionable

Bo Melton: Questionable

Jaire Alexander: Questionable

Tyler Goodson: Questionable

Lew Nichols: Questionable

Corey Ballentine: Questionable

Luke Tenuta: Questionable

Caleb Jones: Questionable

Josiah Deguara: Questionable

Eric Stokes: Out

Houston Texans NFL Injury Report 2023

Tyree Gillespie: Injured Reserve

Kilian Zierer: Injured Reserve

Brevin Jordan: Questionable

Alex Bachman: Injured Reserve

Charlie Heck: Out

Cobi Francis: Questionable

Dare Ogunbowale: Questionable

Gerrid Doaks: Questionable

Roy Lopez: Questionable

Tytus Howard: Questionable

Blake Cashman: Questionable

Jared Wayne: Questionable

Thomas Booker IV: Questionable

Jarrett Patterson: Questionable

Brandon Hill: Questionable

Christian Kirksey: Questionable

Jesse Matthews: Injured Reserve

DJ Scaife Jr.: Injured Reserve

Scott Quessenberry: Injured Reserve

Troy Hairston: Injured Reserve

Indianapolis Colts NFL Injury Report 2023

Jelani Woods: Questionable

JuJu Brents: Questionable

Danny Pinter: Questionable

Jonathan Taylor: Out

JoJo Domann: Questionable

Khalid Kareem: Questionable

Darius Rush: Questionable

Shaquille Leonard: Questionable

Malik Turner: Injured Reserve

Genard Avery: Injured Reserve

Ricky Seals-Jones: Questionable

Ashton Dulin: Injured Reserve

Will Fries: Questionable

Segun Olubi: Questionable

Braden Smith: Questionable

Jake Witt: Injured Reserve

Liam Anderson: Questionable

Zack Moss: Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Injury Report 2023

Antonio Johnson: Questionable

DaVon Hamilton: Questionable

Josh Wells: Questionable

Josh Allen: Questionable

Cooper Hodges: Questionable

Chandler Brewer: Questionable

Sammis Reyes: Out

Ross Matiscik: Questionable

Tyson Campbell: Questionable

Yasir Abdullah: Questionable

Tyler Shatley: Questionable

Dawuane Smoot: Out

Leonard Taylor: Injured Reserve

Ventrell Miller: Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Injury Report 2023

L’Jarius Sneed: Questionable

Isiah Pacheco: Questionable

Kadarius Toney: Questionable

Jody Fortson: Injured Reserve

Nikko Remigio: Questionable

Nic Jones: Questionable

Tershawn Wharton: Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Injury Report 2023

Hunter Renfrow: Questionable

Darien Butler: Injured Reserve

Brandon Facyson: Questionable

Austin Walter: Injured Reserve

Los Angeles Chargers NFL Injury Report 2023

Andrew Trainer: Injured Reserve

Donald Parham Jr.: Questionable

Alohi Gilman: Questionable

Otito Ogbonnia: Out

Jalen Guyton: Out

Los Angeles Rams NFL Injury Report 2023

Cooper Kupp: Questionable

Hunter Long: Out

Logan Bruss: Questionable

Derion Kendric: Questionable

Rob Havenstein: Questionable

Joe Noteboom: Questionable

Ochaun Mathis: Questionable

Miami Dolphins NFL Injury Report 2023

Mike White: Questionable

Jaylen Waddle: Questionable

Tino Ellis: Injured Reserve

Eric Saubert: Questionable

De’Von Achane: Questionable

Robert Jones: Questionable

Jeff Wilson Jr.: Questionable

Terron Armstead: Questionable

Liam Eichenberg: Questionable

Christian Wilkins: Questionable

Trill Williams: Questionable

Braylon Sanders: Questionable

Brandon Jones: Questionable

Jalen Ramsey: Out

Nik Needham: Out

Minnesota Vikings NFL Injury Report 2023

Esezi Otomewo: Questionable

NaJee Thompson: Questionable

Lewis Cine: Questionable

T.J. Hockenson: Questionable

Jalen Nailor: Questionable

Kene Nwangwu: Questionable

William Kwenkeu: Injured Reserve

James Lynch: Injured Reserve

Alexander Mattison: Questionable

Chris Reed: Out

New England Patriots NFL Injury Report 2023

Tre Nixon: Injured Reserve

Christian Gonzalez: Questionable

Tyquan Thornton: Questionable

Ty Montgomery II: Questionable

Pierre Strong Jr.: Questionable

Mike Gesicki: Questionable

Isaiah Bolden: Questionable

Jonathan Jones: Questionable

Anfernee Jennings: Questionable

Cole Strange: Questionable

Trey Flowers: Out

Terez Hall: Injured Reserve

Calvin Anderson: Out

Cody Davis: Out

New Orleans Saints NFL Injury Report 2023

Marshon Lattimore: Questionable

Rashid Shaheed: Questionable

Ryan Connelly: Questionable

Niko Lalos: Questionable

Darrel Williams: Questionable

Calvin Throckmorton: Questionable

Taysom Hill: Questionable

Landon Young: Questionable

Jesse James: Questionable

Tre’Quan Smith: Questionable

Eno Benjamin: Injured Reserve

Andrew Dowell: Injured Reserve

New York Giants NFL Injury Report 2023

Tommy Sweeney: Questionable

Wan’Dale Robinson: Out

Gary Brightwell: Questionable

Cole Beasley: Questionable

D.J. Davidson: Questionable

Cor’Dale Flott: Questionable

Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Questionable

Ryder Anderson: Questionable

J.C. Hassenauer: Injured Reserve

Aaron Robinson: Out

New York Jets NFL Injury Report 2023

Carl Lawson: Questionable

Allen Lazard: Questionable

Corey Davis: Out

Joe Tippmann: Questionable

Israel Abanikanda: Questionable

Breece Hall: Questionable

Dalvin Cook: Questionable

Javelin Guidry: Injured Reserve

Ifeadi Odenigbo: Injured Reserve

Alijah Vera-Tucker: Questionable

Jeremy Ruckert: Questionable

Sauce Gardner: Questionable

Hamsah Nasirildeen: Injured Reserve

Maalik Hall: Injured Reserve

Chazz Surratt: Questionable

Jarrick Bernard-Converse: Out

Philadelphia Eagles NFL Injury Report 2023

Quez Watkins: Questionable

Greg Ward: Questionable

Zech McPhearson: Injured Reserve

Noah Elliss: Injured Reserve

Tyrie Cleveland: Injured Reserve

Kyron Johnson: Questionable

Fletcher Cox: Questionable

Moro Ojomo: Questionable

Josh Andrews: Questionable

Nolan Smith: Questionable

Olamide Zaccheaus: Questionable

Haason Reddick: Questionable

Landon Dickerson: Questionable

Shaun Bradley: Injured Reserve

Britain Covey: Questionable

Patrick Johnson: Questionable

Charleston Rambo: Injured Reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Injury Report 2023

Cameron Heyward: Questionable

James Daniels: Questionable

Hakeem Butler: Injured Reserve

Cody White: Injured Reserve

Nate Herbig: Questionable

Chapelle Russell: Injured Reserve

Alfonzo Graham: Injured Reserve

Cory Trice Jr.: Injured Reserve

Renell Wren: Injured Reserve

San Francisco 49ers NFL Injury Report 2023

George Kittle: Questionable

Dre Greenlaw: Questionable

Jeremy McNichols: Questionable

Danny Gray: Doubtful

Kerry Hyder Jr.: Questionable

Javon Kinlaw: Questionable

Taco Charlton: Injured Reserve

Ray-Ray McCloud III: Out

Jaylon Moore: Questionable

Nick Bosa: Out

Darrell Luter Jr.: Out

Kalia Davis: Questionable

Seattle Seahawks NFL Injury Report 2023

Vi Jones: Questionable

Olu Oluwatimi: Questionable

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Questionable

Devon Witherspoon: Questionable

Jamal Adams: Questionable

Jordyn Brooks: Questionable

Mike Morris: Questionable

Dareke Young: Questionable

Cody Thompson: Questionable

Drew Lock: Questionable

Ra’Shaun Henry: Injured Reserve

Matt Landers: Questionable

Easop Winston Jr.: Questionable

Cade Johnson: Questionable

Joshua Onujiogu: Injured Reserve

Andrew Whitaker: Injured Reserve

Joey Blount: Questionable

Kenny McIntosh: Questionable

Darrell Taylor: Questionable

Bryan Mone: Out

Austin Faoliu: Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Injury Report 2023

John Wolford: Questionable

Ryan Jensen: Questionable

Chase Edmonds: Questionable

Russell Gage: Injured Reserve

Robert Hainsey: Questionable

K.J. Britt: Questionable

Don Gardner: Questionable

Calijah Kancey: Questionable

Tennessee Titans NFL Injury Report 2023

Kyle Philips: Questionable

Kearis Jackson: Questionable

Treylon Burks: Questionable

Shakel Brown: Injured Reserve

Jonathan Ward: Questionable

Hassan Haskins: Questionable

Dillon Radunz: Out

Caleb Farley: Out

Washington Commanders NFL Injury Report 2023