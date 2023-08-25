NFL Injury Report 2023: What NFL players are injured right now and what is their current status?

The NFL pre-season is still underway, and the 2023 campaign proper kicks off on September 7, 2023, with defending Super Bowl LVII champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting Detroit Lions.
Although teams are not obligated to release injury updates this time of the year, there are still injuries on the NFL Injury Report 2023 that we should pay attention to as we prepare for the upcoming regular season.
Below you can find the list of the NFL players who are currently injured, along with their injury status.
Arizona Cardinals NFL Injury Report 2023
- Lachavious Simmons: Injured Reserve
- Zach Ertz: Questionable
- Jeff Driskel: Questionable
- Rashad Fenton: Injured Reserve
- Marlon Mack: Injured Reserve
- BJ Ojulari: Questionable
- Myjai Sanders: Questionable
- Kyler Murray: Out
- Garrett Williams: Out
Atlanta Falcons NFL Injury Report 2023
- Penny Hart: Questionable
- KhaDarel Hodge: Questionable
- Matt Hennessy: Injured Reserve
- Mike Hughes: Questionable
- Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable
- Adetokunbo Ogundeji: Injured Reserve
- Clark Phillips III: Questionable
- Jeff Okudah: Questionable
- Ikenna Enechukwu: Injured Reserve
- Feleipe Franks: Injured Reserve
- Ethan Greenidge: Injured Reserve
- Eddie Goldman: Out
- Avery Williams: Injured Reserve
Baltimore Ravens NFL Injury Report 2023
- Shemar Bridges: Questionable
- Mark Andrews: Questionable
- Rock Ya-Sin: Questionable
- Tyler Huntley: Questionable
- Marlon Humphrey: Questionable
- Tyus Bowser: Out
- Damarion Williams: Out
- James Proche II: Questionable
- Trayvon Mullen: Out
- Nick Moore: Out
- Andrew Vorhees: Out
Buffalo Bills NFL Injury Report 2023
- Khalil Shakir: Questionable
- Matt Barkley: Questionable
- Connor McGovern: Questionable
- Jordan Mims: Questionable
- Dorian Williams: Questionable
- Shane Ray: Injured Reserve
- Tommy Doyle: Injured Reserve
- DJ Dale: Questionable
- Damien Harris: Questionable
- Jordan Phillips: Questionable
- Von Miller: Out
- AJ Epenesa: Out
Carolina Panthers NFL Injury Report 2023
- Eddy Pineiro: Questionable
- DJ Chark Jr.: Questionable
- Donte Jackson: Questionable
- Laviska Shenault Jr.: Questionable
- Miles Sanders: Questionable
- Derek Wright: Questionable
- Terrace Marshall Jr.: Questionable
- Damiere Byrd: Injured Reserve
- Andy Dalton: Questionable
- Henry Anderson: Questionable
- Cameron Erving: Questionable
- LaBryan Ray: Questionable
- Marquis Haynes Sr.: Questionable
- Austin Corbett: Out
Chicago Bears NFL Injury Report 2023
- Jaquan Brisker: Questionable
- Eddie Jackson: Questionable
- Chase Claypool: Questionable
- Jared Pinkney: Injured Reserve
- Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable
- Teven Jenkins: Questionable
- Adrian Colbert: Injured Reserve
- Buddy Johnson: Injured Reserve
- Velus Jones Jr.: Questionable
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Injury Report 2023
- Joe Burrow: Questionable
- Cody Ford: Questionable
- Yusuf Corker: Questionable
- Joe Bachie: Questionable
- Tanner Hudson: Questionable
- Devonnsha Maxwell: Injured Reserve
- Trayveon Williams: Questionable
- La’el Collins: Out
Cleveland Browns NFL Injury Report 2023
- Grant Delpit: Questionable
- Anthony Schwartz: Questionable
- Jerome Ford: Questionable
- Myles Garrett: Questionable
- Wes Martin: Questionable
- Jack Conklin: Questionable
- Lorenzo Burns: Questionable
- Mike Ford: Questionable
- Harrison Bryant: Questionable
- Denzel Ward: Questionable
- Greg Newsome II: Questionable
- Jacob Phillips: Injured Reserve
- A.J. Green III: Questionable
- Isaiah Thomas: Doubtful
- Alex Wright: Doubtful
- Sione Takitaki: Questionable
- Drew Forbes: Questionable
- Thomas Graham Jr.: Injured Reserve
- Trysten Hill: Questionable
- Marquise Goodwin: Out
- Michael Woods II: Out
Dallas Cowboys NFL Injury Report 2023
- David Durden: Questionable
- John Stephens Jr.: Out
- DeMarvion Overshown: Out
- Sheldrick Redwine: Questionable
- Malik Jefferson: Questionable
- Viliami Fehoko Jr.: Questionable
- Chuma Edoga: Questionable
- Dorance Armstrong: Questionable
- Donovan Wilson: Questionable
- Jourdan Lewis: Out
Denver Broncos NFL Injury Report 2023
- Jerry Jeudy: Questionable
- Jalen Virgil: Injured Reserve
- Forrest Merrill: Injured Reserve
- K’Waun Williams: Questionable
- P.J. Locke: Questionable
- Jonas Griffith: Injured Reserve
- Riley Moss: Questionable
- Tim Patrick: Injured Reserve
- Baron Browning: Out
- Aaron Patrick: Questionable
Detroit Lions NFL Injury Report 2023
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: Questionable
- Mohamed Ibrahim: Injured Reserve
- Justin Jackson: Out
- Tom Kennedy: Questionable
- Emmanuel Moseley: Out
- Shane Zylstra: Injured Reserve
- Hendon Hooker: Out
Green Bay Packers NFL Injury Report 2023
- Anthony Johnson Jr.: Questionable
- Jason Lewan: Questionable
- Tyler Davis: Injured Reserve
- Dontayvion Wicks: Questionable
- Tarvarius Moore: Questionable
- Henry Pearson: Questionable
- De’Vondre Campbell: Questionable
- Cody Chrest: Questionable
- Bo Melton: Questionable
- Jaire Alexander: Questionable
- Tyler Goodson: Questionable
- Lew Nichols: Questionable
- Corey Ballentine: Questionable
- Luke Tenuta: Questionable
- Caleb Jones: Questionable
- Josiah Deguara: Questionable
- Eric Stokes: Out
Houston Texans NFL Injury Report 2023
- Tyree Gillespie: Injured Reserve
- Kilian Zierer: Injured Reserve
- Brevin Jordan: Questionable
- Alex Bachman: Injured Reserve
- Charlie Heck: Out
- Cobi Francis: Questionable
- Dare Ogunbowale: Questionable
- Gerrid Doaks: Questionable
- Roy Lopez: Questionable
- Tytus Howard: Questionable
- Blake Cashman: Questionable
- Jared Wayne: Questionable
- Thomas Booker IV: Questionable
- Jarrett Patterson: Questionable
- Brandon Hill: Questionable
- Christian Kirksey: Questionable
- Jesse Matthews: Injured Reserve
- DJ Scaife Jr.: Injured Reserve
- Scott Quessenberry: Injured Reserve
- Troy Hairston: Injured Reserve
Indianapolis Colts NFL Injury Report 2023
- Jelani Woods: Questionable
- JuJu Brents: Questionable
- Danny Pinter: Questionable
- Jonathan Taylor: Out
- JoJo Domann: Questionable
- Khalid Kareem: Questionable
- Darius Rush: Questionable
- Shaquille Leonard: Questionable
- Malik Turner: Injured Reserve
- Genard Avery: Injured Reserve
- Ricky Seals-Jones: Questionable
- Ashton Dulin: Injured Reserve
- Will Fries: Questionable
- Segun Olubi: Questionable
- Braden Smith: Questionable
- Jake Witt: Injured Reserve
- Liam Anderson: Questionable
- Zack Moss: Questionable
Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Injury Report 2023
- Antonio Johnson: Questionable
- DaVon Hamilton: Questionable
- Josh Wells: Questionable
- Josh Allen: Questionable
- Cooper Hodges: Questionable
- Chandler Brewer: Questionable
- Sammis Reyes: Out
- Ross Matiscik: Questionable
- Tyson Campbell: Questionable
- Yasir Abdullah: Questionable
- Tyler Shatley: Questionable
- Dawuane Smoot: Out
- Leonard Taylor: Injured Reserve
- Ventrell Miller: Questionable
Kansas City Chiefs NFL Injury Report 2023
- L’Jarius Sneed: Questionable
- Isiah Pacheco: Questionable
- Kadarius Toney: Questionable
- Jody Fortson: Injured Reserve
- Nikko Remigio: Questionable
- Nic Jones: Questionable
- Tershawn Wharton: Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders NFL Injury Report 2023
- Hunter Renfrow: Questionable
- Darien Butler: Injured Reserve
- Brandon Facyson: Questionable
- Austin Walter: Injured Reserve
Los Angeles Chargers NFL Injury Report 2023
- Andrew Trainer: Injured Reserve
- Donald Parham Jr.: Questionable
- Alohi Gilman: Questionable
- Otito Ogbonnia: Out
- Jalen Guyton: Out
Los Angeles Rams NFL Injury Report 2023
- Cooper Kupp: Questionable
- Hunter Long: Out
- Logan Bruss: Questionable
- Derion Kendric: Questionable
- Rob Havenstein: Questionable
- Joe Noteboom: Questionable
- Ochaun Mathis: Questionable
Miami Dolphins NFL Injury Report 2023
- Mike White: Questionable
- Jaylen Waddle: Questionable
- Tino Ellis: Injured Reserve
- Eric Saubert: Questionable
- De’Von Achane: Questionable
- Robert Jones: Questionable
- Jeff Wilson Jr.: Questionable
- Terron Armstead: Questionable
- Liam Eichenberg: Questionable
- Christian Wilkins: Questionable
- Trill Williams: Questionable
- Braylon Sanders: Questionable
- Brandon Jones: Questionable
- Jalen Ramsey: Out
- Nik Needham: Out
Minnesota Vikings NFL Injury Report 2023
- Esezi Otomewo: Questionable
- NaJee Thompson: Questionable
- Lewis Cine: Questionable
- T.J. Hockenson: Questionable
- Jalen Nailor: Questionable
- Kene Nwangwu: Questionable
- William Kwenkeu: Injured Reserve
- James Lynch: Injured Reserve
- Alexander Mattison: Questionable
- Chris Reed: Out
New England Patriots NFL Injury Report 2023
- Tre Nixon: Injured Reserve
- Christian Gonzalez: Questionable
- Tyquan Thornton: Questionable
- Ty Montgomery II: Questionable
- Pierre Strong Jr.: Questionable
- Mike Gesicki: Questionable
- Isaiah Bolden: Questionable
- Jonathan Jones: Questionable
- Anfernee Jennings: Questionable
- Cole Strange: Questionable
- Trey Flowers: Out
- Terez Hall: Injured Reserve
- Calvin Anderson: Out
- Cody Davis: Out
New Orleans Saints NFL Injury Report 2023
- Marshon Lattimore: Questionable
- Rashid Shaheed: Questionable
- Ryan Connelly: Questionable
- Niko Lalos: Questionable
- Darrel Williams: Questionable
- Calvin Throckmorton: Questionable
- Taysom Hill: Questionable
- Landon Young: Questionable
- Jesse James: Questionable
- Tre’Quan Smith: Questionable
- Eno Benjamin: Injured Reserve
- Andrew Dowell: Injured Reserve
New York Giants NFL Injury Report 2023
- Tommy Sweeney: Questionable
- Wan’Dale Robinson: Out
- Gary Brightwell: Questionable
- Cole Beasley: Questionable
- D.J. Davidson: Questionable
- Cor’Dale Flott: Questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Questionable
- Ryder Anderson: Questionable
- J.C. Hassenauer: Injured Reserve
- Aaron Robinson: Out
New York Jets NFL Injury Report 2023
- Carl Lawson: Questionable
- Allen Lazard: Questionable
- Corey Davis: Out
- Joe Tippmann: Questionable
- Israel Abanikanda: Questionable
- Breece Hall: Questionable
- Dalvin Cook: Questionable
- Javelin Guidry: Injured Reserve
- Ifeadi Odenigbo: Injured Reserve
- Alijah Vera-Tucker: Questionable
- Jeremy Ruckert: Questionable
- Sauce Gardner: Questionable
- Hamsah Nasirildeen: Injured Reserve
- Maalik Hall: Injured Reserve
- Chazz Surratt: Questionable
- Jarrick Bernard-Converse: Out
Philadelphia Eagles NFL Injury Report 2023
- Quez Watkins: Questionable
- Greg Ward: Questionable
- Zech McPhearson: Injured Reserve
- Noah Elliss: Injured Reserve
- Tyrie Cleveland: Injured Reserve
- Kyron Johnson: Questionable
- Fletcher Cox: Questionable
- Moro Ojomo: Questionable
- Josh Andrews: Questionable
- Nolan Smith: Questionable
- Olamide Zaccheaus: Questionable
- Haason Reddick: Questionable
- Landon Dickerson: Questionable
- Shaun Bradley: Injured Reserve
- Britain Covey: Questionable
- Patrick Johnson: Questionable
- Charleston Rambo: Injured Reserve
Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Injury Report 2023
- Cameron Heyward: Questionable
- James Daniels: Questionable
- Hakeem Butler: Injured Reserve
- Cody White: Injured Reserve
- Nate Herbig: Questionable
- Chapelle Russell: Injured Reserve
- Alfonzo Graham: Injured Reserve
- Cory Trice Jr.: Injured Reserve
- Renell Wren: Injured Reserve
San Francisco 49ers NFL Injury Report 2023
- George Kittle: Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw: Questionable
- Jeremy McNichols: Questionable
- Danny Gray: Doubtful
- Kerry Hyder Jr.: Questionable
- Javon Kinlaw: Questionable
- Taco Charlton: Injured Reserve
- Ray-Ray McCloud III: Out
- Jaylon Moore: Questionable
- Nick Bosa: Out
- Darrell Luter Jr.: Out
- Kalia Davis: Questionable
Seattle Seahawks NFL Injury Report 2023
- Vi Jones: Questionable
- Olu Oluwatimi: Questionable
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Questionable
- Devon Witherspoon: Questionable
- Jamal Adams: Questionable
- Jordyn Brooks: Questionable
- Mike Morris: Questionable
- Dareke Young: Questionable
- Cody Thompson: Questionable
- Drew Lock: Questionable
- Ra’Shaun Henry: Injured Reserve
- Matt Landers: Questionable
- Easop Winston Jr.: Questionable
- Cade Johnson: Questionable
- Joshua Onujiogu: Injured Reserve
- Andrew Whitaker: Injured Reserve
- Joey Blount: Questionable
- Kenny McIntosh: Questionable
- Darrell Taylor: Questionable
- Bryan Mone: Out
- Austin Faoliu: Out
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Injury Report 2023
- John Wolford: Questionable
- Ryan Jensen: Questionable
- Chase Edmonds: Questionable
- Russell Gage: Injured Reserve
- Robert Hainsey: Questionable
- K.J. Britt: Questionable
- Don Gardner: Questionable
- Calijah Kancey: Questionable
Tennessee Titans NFL Injury Report 2023
- Kyle Philips: Questionable
- Kearis Jackson: Questionable
- Treylon Burks: Questionable
- Shakel Brown: Injured Reserve
- Jonathan Ward: Questionable
- Hassan Haskins: Questionable
- Dillon Radunz: Out
- Caleb Farley: Out
Washington Commanders NFL Injury Report 2023
- Terry McLaurin: Questionable
- Dax Milne: Questionable
- Chase Young: Questionable
- Logan Thomas: Questionable
- Jonathan Allen: Questionable
- Danny Johnson: Questionable
- Phidarian Mathis: Questionable
- David Bada: Injured Reserve
- Curtis Brooks: Injured Reserve
- Troy Apke: Injured Reserve
- De’Jon Harris: Questionable
- James Smith-Williams: Questionable
