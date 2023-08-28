Sean O’Malley celebrates UFC 292 title win with ‘CHAMP’ head tattoo

Sean O’Malley is putting his champion credentials front and center for the world to see.

Following his UFC 292 bantamweight title fight win over Aljamain Sterling, O’Malley said at the post-fight press conference that he would consider getting the word “champ” tattooed somewhere on his face. Sure enough, “Sugar” now has the word in all caps on his forehead.

Check out video footage of the new ink below, courtesy of Full Send MMA.

O’Malley had CHAMP written above his right eye just below his hairline, as well as “MMXXIII,” the year 2023 in Roman numerals.

The tattoo was done by artist Marcéllo F. C. Stefaniak, who has previously inked O’Malley up before, as well as several other MMA fighters, including Benson Henderson and Mario Bautista.

O’Malley defeated Sterling by second-round TKO to claim the bantamweight title, following notable wins over Petr Yan, Raulian Paiva, and Thomas Almeida. A much tougher path lies ahead for O’Malley as he has a loaded class of challengers waiting in the wings, including past rival Marlon “Chito” Vera, Cory Sandhagen, Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov, and more.