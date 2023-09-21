Bradley Cooper embraces supportive role amidst Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s relationship

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been spending time together in both the United States and across the pond. Despite rumors of a romantic relationship, a source tells ET that Bradley Cooper, Shayk’s ex-partner and father of their 6-year-old daughter, has no issue with their closeness.

“They are close and both of them love and prioritize their daughter,” the source says. “Bradley isn’t affected by Irina’s dating life. He’s a happy person and wants her to be happy too. Tom isn’t bothered by Irina and Bradley being close and there’s no threat there.”

As for Brady’s ex-partner, Gisele Bndchen, a source previously told ET that she is focused on co-parenting their children and maintaining a positive environment for everyone. Brady and Bndchen share two children, while he also has a 16-year-old son with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Despite the rumors, neither Brady nor Shayk have commented on their relationship status. However, they were spotted together at Brady’s Tribeca apartment earlier this month, following Shayk’s attendance at the Michael Kors fashion show.

An eyewitness reported that Shayk arrived first and waited in her chauffeured SUV for about 20 minutes before Brady arrived and entered the building. Shayk followed suit a few minutes later and the couple spent the rest of the afternoon inside.

Rumors continue to swirl

This outing comes after the pair spent time together at a swanky London hotel early last month. While rumors continue to swirl, it seems that those closest to Shayk and Brady are supportive of their happiness, whether that be as friends or something more.

Overall, it seems that everyone involved is focused on maintaining positive relationships and supporting each other’s happiness. While the rumors may continue to circulate, only time will tell what the future holds for Shayk and Brady.