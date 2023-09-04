O respeito por Lionel Messi é tão grande que os fãs se recusam a dar em cima de sua esposa, Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi é considerado um dos maiores jogadores de futebol de todos os tempos e acumulou tanto respeito que, na última postagem de sua esposa no Instagram, seus fãs nem ‘curtiram’ a foto.

Antonela Roccuzzo postou nas redes sociais na sexta-feira a foto que a mostrava sorrindo enquanto vestia uma camisa rosa, expondo o peito, com jeans acompanhado de colar e bolsa.

Embora ela tenha recebido mais de dois milhões de curtidas, incluindo uma de seu marido famoso, muitos fãs de Messi abstiveram-se de aprová-la por respeito à lenda do Barcelona.

Alguns comentários incluíram:

“Meus respeitos à senhora do Big 10 [Messi]”,

“Nem olhe nem toque na galera. É a mulher do chefe.”,

“Não há curtidas em respeito ao GOAT [Greatest of all-time”,

“No Messi, no like.”

And one even called her the ‘first lady of Miami’ referencing the term for the wife of the President of the United States.

Messi stars again in latest Miami outing

Since he arrived in Miami, Messi has played with a sense of freedom that had rarely been seen during his time at Paris Saint Germain.

Perhaps the burden of delivering football’s greatest prize to his home nation was lifted when Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup final on penalties in December.

But in any case, Messi has certainly not lost his quality and once again starred in Inter Miami’s latest fixture against Los Angeles FC.

‘La Pulga’, Spanish for ‘little flea’, once again stepped up for his new club as he delivered two assists in their 3-1 victory in California on Sunday.

He assisted his ex-Barcelona colleague Jordi Alba, and former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Leonardo Campana as Miami got their second and third goals.

The contribution to their latest win brings his total to 11 goals and five assists in 11 appearances for the Floridian side, as he looks primed to collect another Ballon d’Or.